Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out of Manchester United clash but Malo Gusto back in training

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out of Manchester United clash but Malo Gusto back in training
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out of Manchester United clash but Malo Gusto back in training
Chilwell is recovering from illness
Chilwell is recovering from illness
Reuters
Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell (26) is sidelined as he recovers from illness but right-back Malo Gusto (20) is back in training and ready for their Premier League clash against Manchester United, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday.

England international Chilwell also missed Chelsea's 2-2 home draw against lowly Burnley on Saturday due to a leg injury after returning from international duty, while Frenchman Gusto was replaced by Alfie Gilchrist in the 87th minute.

Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are back in team training. Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu are continuing their rehabilitation programmes.

"Trevoh and Malo have trained with us and they are ready to be in the squad. Ben, no. We didn't see him from Friday. That was the last time we saw him. The medical staff have removed a lot of fluid from his knee," Pochettino told reporters.

"That was the situation after he arrived from the national team. Then on Saturday he got ill, and today he's not here he's at home trying to recover.

"Robert is training. We will see if he is coming on the list or not."

Pochettino added that Nkunku's recovery is taking longer than expected. The versatile 26-year-old France forward has made only seven Premier League appearances since his 60 million pounds close-season move from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea, 12th in the standings with 40 points and 10 games remaining, on Thursday host sixth-placed United, who beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford in December.

Pochettino added that his young side needed to improve quickly and defend their badge.

"We are Chelsea, but we need to behave like Chelsea, we need to behave like we want to belong to a big club," the Argentine said. "It's not an excuse to be a young or inexperienced player.

"We need to perform ... There is not time to improve in one year or two years because the demand is so high from the Premier League and from the club.

"They need to say we are here, we have character and show we deserve to be playing at this amazing club. The fans will get behind us if we do that."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGusto MaloChilwell BenPochettino MauricioChelseaManchester United
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement
Injury-hit Manchester United braced for tough test at Chelsea, says Erik ten Hag
Mauricio Pochettino slams Chelsea for lacking 'minimum capacity to compete'
Show more
Football
Derby Week: Liverpool and Manchester - engines of the Industrial Revolution and English football
Jurgen Klopp plans to tune out Arsenal and Manchester City games to keep heart rate down
Burnley's Kompany charged for protesting decision in Chelsea draw
Ex-football chief Luis Rubiales handed court summons on return to Spain
Updated
Trabzonspor get six-match spectator ban as two Fenerbahce players suspended over brawl
Race for the Scudetto: Leao makes the difference for Milan, Atalanta & Bologna impress
Getafe hit with three-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
Vincent Kompany vows Burnley will keep battling to avoid Premier League drop
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Jesse Lingard's Seoul switch threatens to fall flat after slow start
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings