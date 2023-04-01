Christian Pulisic plans Chelsea return but admits that departure is possible

Pulisic's future is unclear
Reuters
American winger Christian Pulisic plans to return to Chelsea despite speculation that his days at Stamford Bridge are over., but admits that it's possible he'll leave.

Pulisic became the most expensive American player when he signed with the Premier League side in 2019 for $68.54 million but a recent lack of playing time prompted frustration.

His future at the club is in doubt as a result, and he admits that a departure is possible, although not in his current plans.

"As of right now, I'm a Chelsea player and I plan to go back, but a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change," said the 24-year-old, who has rejoined the US national team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League title defence.

The lack of minutes on the pitch became a source of concern in the lead-up to last year's World Cup, with the American eager to get game time to prepare for the tournament, where he helped the United States reach the last 16.

"It's been an interesting journey at club level for me," he told reporters. "I had a... great couple of years and the last couple of years just haven't gone at all how I planned them to be."

Chelsea sacked coach Graham Potter in April and last month hired former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is tasked with reviving their fortunes after they finished 12th in the Premier League, their worst end to the season since 1994.

Pulisic said his time with the national team is helping him recapture his joy for the sport, with a semi-final match against rivals Mexico set for June 15.

"I'm really excited to be here and get some minutes on the field and get back to being that confident player that I know I can be. I want to find my footing again and enjoy the game because it feels like it's been tough to do that lately," he said.

