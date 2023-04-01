Rangers confirm signing of Chelsea's Dujon Sterling following pre-contract agreement

Flashscore UK Staff

Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling (23) has left Stamford Bridge for Scotland after signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers.

Sterling has penned a four-year deal after spending the majority of his career in London having signed for Chelsea when he was just eight years old.

Despite having loans with the likes of Coventry City, Blackpool, Wigan and Stoke City, Sterling has now found a new permanent home.

“I am really excited to come to such a big club, there’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled," Sterling said.

“I wasn’t expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.

“We were on the same wavelength, he believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come.”

The defender's deal officially begins on July 1st 2023.