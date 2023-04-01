Rangers confirm signing of Chelsea's Dujon Sterling following pre-contract agreement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rangers confirm signing of Chelsea's Dujon Sterling following pre-contract agreement
Rangers confirm signing of Chelsea's Dujon Sterling following pre-contract agreement
Sterling has joined Rangers
Sterling has joined Rangers
@RangersFC Twitter
Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling (23) has left Stamford Bridge for Scotland after signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers.

Sterling has penned a four-year deal after spending the majority of his career in London having signed for Chelsea when he was just eight years old.

Despite having loans with the likes of Coventry City, Blackpool, Wigan and Stoke City, Sterling has now found a new permanent home.

“I am really excited to come to such a big club, there’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled," Sterling said.

“I wasn’t expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.

“We were on the same wavelength, he believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come.”

The defender's deal officially begins on July 1st 2023.

Mentions
FootballSterling DujonChelseaRangersPremier LeaguePremiershipTransfer News
Related Articles
Celtic's success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest
No rest for Pochettino as Chelsea face crucial summer
The numbers behind a Premier League season that saw records tumble
Show more
Football
LIVE: Dybala breaks the deadlock for Roma in Europa League final against Sevilla
Updated
Luton captain Tom Lockyer to leave hospital after collapsing on pitch
Manchester United's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot signs new contract until 2028
Barcelona issues bonds to finance large-scale renovation of outdated Camp Nou
Sarina Wiegman names her final England squad for Women's World Cup
Updated
Tensions remain between Juventus and UEFA following salary saga settlement
Barcelona have to compete on the European stage next season, says manager Xavi
Six players that could be the Eredivisie’s next big exports this summer
Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku back in France squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
European sports ministers urge quick resolution of Women's World Cup broadcast rights
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Premier League Team of the Season: Casemiro, Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland shine
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka into third round, Ostapenko and Garcia dumped out
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma