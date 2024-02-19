Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager

Oliver Glasner will take over the reins at Crystal Palace from Tuesday

Crystal Palace have announced the appointment of Oliver Glasner (49) as their new manager, following the departure of Roy Hodgson (76) earlier on Monday.

The Austrian, who most recently managed German side Frankfurt from 2021 until 2023 has signed a deal with the Eagles until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Glasner won plenty of plaudits during his time in Germany, most notably leading Frankfurt to the UEFA Europa League title in 2021/22 - the club's first continental trophy in more than 40 years.

The Austrian previously held managerial positions in his homeland with SV Reid and LASK, as well as at VfL Wolfsburg where he secured Champions League qualification with a top-four finish.

Speaking upon his arrival at the club, Glasner said he was delighted to get started.

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about," Glasner said.

"It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals."

Glasner's impressive track record both domestically and in Europe bodes well for Palace fans looking for a change in their side's current trajectory.

Chairman Steve Parish echoed that sentiment, admitting he was looking forward to working with the new manager and that his reputation signals exciting times for the South London side.

"I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage," said Parish.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

The Eagles are in action against Everton on Monday evening, with coaches Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy set to take charge.

Glasner's first match in the dugout will be a crucial home tie against relegation rivals Burnley on February 24th.