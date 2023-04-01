De Zerbi's Brighton pose threat as Manchester City seek to end losing run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. De Zerbi's Brighton pose threat as Manchester City seek to end losing run
De Zerbi's Brighton pose threat as Manchester City seek to end losing run
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is hoping to extend Manchester City's losing run
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is hoping to extend Manchester City's losing run
Reuters
Only once has Pep Guardiola (52) lost three league games in a row during his managerial career and the Spaniard knows a repeat is entirely possible unless his Manchester City side can click back into gear at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Premier League defeats by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal before the international break jolted the serene early-season form of the champions and left them third in the table, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Sixth-placed Brighton, managed by Italian Roberto de Zerbi who is highly rated by Guardiola and who many predict could one day replace him, look capable of adding to City's woes.

The only time Guardiola lost three league games in a row was as Bayern Munich manager in 2015 but for that to happen to his City side would have seemed unthinkable a few weeks ago.

A Brighton win would actually move them above City in the table and if that were to happen, it would hardly be a surprise to those who have watched their progress.

Full Premier League standings
Flashscore

De Zerbi has instilled a brand of football at the South Coast club that has striking resemblances to City's progressive possession-based style, with some even suggesting he has taken the Guardiola blueprint and evolved it.

He took them to sixth place last season and into Europe for the first time and it was clearly no flash in the pan with wins against Newcastle United and Manchester United already in the bag this campaign, as well as a draw this month with Liverpool in what was De Zerbi's 50th game in charge.

De Zerbi spent some time at City's training ground studying Guardiola's methods after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk and before joining Brighton, spending hours in deep discussions about their respective football philosophies.

Before the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Brighton at the end of last season, Guardiola described De Zerbi as "one of the most influential coaches of the last 20 years" and said the way Brighton play was "unique".

High praise indeed, but the mutual admiration society will be put on hold for 90 minutes on Saturday as City attempt to regain top spot, at least until second-placed Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a later kickoff.

City will be boosted by the return of key midfielder Rodri after his red-card suspension while striker Erling Haaland will be keen to avoid going three league games without a goal.

Arsenal's home win over City before the international break was a huge psychological boost for the Gunners who caved in under City's pressure in last season's title race.

They will face a stern test at Chelsea, however, even if Mauricio Pochettino's side are languishing in 11th place.

Chelsea's displays have been better than their points haul suggests and back-to-back wins over Fulham and Burnley have established some momentum for the west Londoners.

Full round of fixtures
Flashscore

Surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur have to wait until Monday to resume their best-ever start to a Premier League season when Ange Postecoglou's side host Fulham.

The weekend action gets underway with the Merseyside derby with fourth-placed Liverpool hosting 16th-placed Everton.

Everton have managed only one win in the last 28 clashes against Liverpool in all competitions but are in reasonable form after two wins in their last three league games.

Manchester United's last game before the international break was a dramatic late escape against Brentford with two Scott McTominay goals in stoppage time earning a 2-1 victory.

Had they lost that game, manager Erik ten Hag would have been under extreme pressure but with an away game against bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday, the Dutchman has the chance to get his 10th-placed team moving in the right direction.

See all the Premier League fixtures here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBrightonManchester CityArsenalChelseaLiverpoolTottenhamManchester United
Related Articles
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Show more
Football
Juventus give full support to Fagioli as seven-month ban begins for betting
Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish calls for tougher salary control in women's game
Manchester United's Casemiro to miss match against Sheffield United through injury
Dyche's Everton hope to tune out the noise around Merseyside derby and end horrid run
Sportiello injury leaves Milan with keeper crisis ahead of important Juve game
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
Dortmund's Fullkrug in peak form ahead of clash with former club Werder Bremen
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Belgium's abandoned Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden to count as draw
Most Read
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen and Sancho on the move? Tottenham start searching

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings