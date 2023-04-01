Editors' Picks: Liverpool and City renew rivalry as Davis Cup reaches conclusion

After a busy week of sport around the world, the weekend shows no signs of slowing down with plenty of action to keep you entertained.

Here at Flashscore, we have picked the best of the bunch for you to enjoy with our Editors’ Picks - but, be warned, you may need a multi-screen setup to get the full experience.

Saturday November 25th

Could there be a better way to start the Premier League weekend than a clash between two of the world's best sides renewing a modern rivalry that has served up some Premier League classics in recent years?

Despite some critics saying that City have had a slow start to the season, they lead the Premier League after 12 games - one point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Saturday afternoon's encounter has everything on the line (which probably means it will finish 0-0) as top of the table awaits the winner. For City, they could extend their lead over Liverpool to four points and considering many would view Liverpool as City's most realistic title challenger, it would be a huge statement.

However, for Liverpool, this is a chance to remind everyone that they are contenders again after a dismal campaign last season. Liverpool are looking to rebuild what was an ageing squad and transition into a new phase of Klopp's dynasty.

So far they have evolved seemesley and their new look midfield with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai has provided much-needed quality and energy.

City's threats are obvious and mostly similar to last season, keeping Erling Haaland quiet is Liverpool's top priority.

Although beginning to emerge is new signing Jeremy Doku and with explosive pace and skill, he provides the hosts with a different type of weapon. He has surprised many this season by how complete he already looks. Whilst he was well known for his rapid pace and dribbling ability, his pinpoint crosses and composure in front of goal have helped him take the league by storm.

Haaland speaking to Guardiola after the game Reuters

It is a fascinating tie with so many exciting matchups all over the pitch and with the chance for one of the sides to be top of the league before everyone else plays - there is so much at stake

Sunday November 26th

Davis Cup Final - 12:00 CET

The tennis season comes to an end this weekend and for fans who like the Davis Cup and the tribal atmosphere it often creates, the final should be a spectacle. So far we know that Finland will take on Australia for the first final spot and then Italy will face one of Great Britain and Serbia for the second spot, at the time of writing.

A possible Saturday semi-final showdown between Novak Djokovic's Serbia and Jannik Sinner's Italy after their recent World ATP final would be a pulsating start to the weekend.

Meanwhile, Alex De Minuar will be hoping to lead Australia to back-to-back Davis Cup finals and go one better this year after losing to Canada in the final last year.

De Minuar waves to fans after win Profimedia

As for Finland, their remarkable run has already seen them make the semi-finals for the first time so why not go one more and keep the impossible dream alive?

F1's Abu Dhabi season finale - 14:00 CET

Max Verstappen may have long been confirmed the world champion and compared to years gone by there isn't loads left to race for this weekend. However, there is a hugely significant second place in the Constructors' Championship between Ferarri and Mercedes to fight for.

Mercedes have a four-point lead on Ferrari going into the season finale but after a strong end to the season by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari will hope his form continues on Sunday. Both drivers for both teams have a big say on who finishes second.

There is also the small matter of fourth spot between Mclaren and Aston Martin to decide.

If either team have ambitions of challenging near the front next season, getting that fourth spot is pivotal. McLaren currently hold on to fourth by 11 points but after a poor weekend in Las Vegas, they are desperately in need of a better end-of-season showing. McLaren should be competing at the top next season after too long away from the front runners and this weekend could be the catalyst for that happening.

Lando Norris also has a great chance of finishing fourth in the World Championship as he goes into the race five points behind both Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz going into this weekend.

After getting closer to his first race win in F1 in recent months, It would be a sensational way to do it this weekend under the Abu Dhabi lights to pinch the fourth spot off the Spanish duo.

So far, this Serie A season has not disappointed.

With two historic heavyweight Italian sides in Inter Milan and Juventus fighting it out for the title and a similarly tight race for top four, neutrals are being treated.

Juventus host rivals Inter this weekend in a blockbuster encounter; a win for Juventus in front of their home fans would see them leapfrog Inter and move into top spot.

Serie A League Table Flashscore

The away side however will have other ideas.

Whilst Juventus have been pragmatic and are impressive at grinding result after result out, Inter have been playing some front-foot attacking football to savour. The strike partnership between Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez seemed hard to beat when Marcus Thuram joined in the summer. But Thuram has been so good that they have been exactly that and you could argue they have formed the best centre-forward partnership in Europe.

In addition, both sides boast strong defences, Inter have conceded just six in Serie A and Juve seven so don't expect too many goals!

A victory for Inter would be a statement win that would make waves around Europe after the equally impressive start to their Champions League campaign. A win for the Old Lady would return them to the summit of Serie A, a place so familiar in years gone by yet alien ever since their 2019/20 title.