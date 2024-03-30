Ethan Nwaneri: Who is the Arsenal talent England and Nigeria are poised to fight over?

Ethan Nwaneri (17) has officially joined the ranks of the Arsenal first team after being granted his inaugural professional contract. The England youth international of Nigerian descent joined the Gunners at the age of eight and has since emerged as a pivotal figure, progressing through the club's academy system.

Nwaneri became the youngest player to play in the Premier League at 15 years and 181 days when he came on for Arsenal against Brentford on September 18, 2022. He entered the field in injury time, replacing Fabio Vieira, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

For those unacquainted with the 17-year-old and his playing style, Flashscore has compiled a comprehensive profile of this teenager, who is anticipated to make a significant impact on Mikel Arteta's team. Additionally, his emergence is poised to ignite a battle between the Three Lions and the Super Eagles at the international level.

Who is Ethan Nwaneri?

Ethan was born in Enfield, London, on March 21, 2007, to Nigerian parents. His names, Chidiebere Nwaneri, are of Nigerian origin, specifically from the Igbo ethnic group, meaning 'God is merciful' and 'the son that enjoys' respectively.

He began his journey with Arsenal at a young age, and by the time he turned 14, he was already showcasing his talent as a midfielder for the Londoners’ under-18 side.

During Nwaneri's stint with the U18s, he consistently showcased awe-inspiring performances, notably in matches like against Slough Town. His displays inspired the Rebels' manager at that time to predict a promising future for him, deeply impressed by his talents on the field.

In addition to his remarkable feat of scoring 14 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal's academy this season, the youngster has also been making strides in the first team. On February 11, 2024, he was brought on for Gabriel Martinelli in the 77th minute as Mikel Arteta's men delivered a commanding 6-0 victory over West Ham United.

What has been said about Ethan Nwaneri’s potential?

Per Mertesacker, former Germany international and Arsenal academy manager praised the Anglo-Nigerian player's qualities, while also predicting a great future for him.

“We are extremely proud of Ethan and his journey, from pre-academy to Hale End, then a seamless transition to Sobha Realty Training Centre and then making his first team debut. Ethan’s journey now continues, and we will all be there alongside him to support his development,” he told Arsenal website. the

“Ethan has a strong ability to master the ball, dominate possession and is really effective in the final third, which fits into our playing style at Arsenal Football Club.

“He is someone that will thrive on and off the pitch as a Strong Young Gunner and we look forward to working with him during his ongoing development in the years to come.”

Which position does Ethan Nwaneri play?

Nwaneri is a versatile and dynamic attacking midfielder. His preference for the No.10 role suggests that he enjoys being the creative hub of the team, orchestrating attacks and providing key passes to unlock defences.

His ability to run with the ball indicates that he is comfortable taking on defenders and creating scoring opportunities through individual skill.

…so what sort of player is he exactly?

His capability to play across all attacking positions makes him a valuable asset to any team, as he can adapt to different tactical setups and provide a threat from various areas of the pitch.

This flexibility allows coaches to utilise him effectively depending on the team's needs and the opposition's weaknesses.

Overall, Nwaneri's combination of flair, dribbling ability, and tactical versatility make him a promising talent in the realm of attacking midfielders.

What national team does Ethan Nwaneri play for?

Nwaneri is a member of the England U17 national team. He had previously represented the Three Lions at U16 level.

The prodigy was part of the English team squad for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup staged in Indonesia. There, he scored his only goal of the competition in their opening group game against New Caledonia.

Despite their efforts, Ryan Garry's team couldn't advance beyond the Round of 16, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Uzbekistan at the Jakarta International Stadium.

However, due to his parents' heritage, he is eligible to represent Nigeria, a three-time African champion, at the senior level.

What is Ethan Nwaneri’s FIFA rating and potential?

His overall rating in FIFA 23 is 63, with a potential of 86. He is a Standard silver card and has a three-star skill moves rating.

He prefers to shoot with his left foot and his work rate is high/medium. His best stat is balance, which is 72, while he has 70 in agility, dribbling and sprint speed of 67.