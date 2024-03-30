A Premier League title race for the ages - will Arsenal, City or Liverpool reign supreme?

The trophy still could go one of three ways

The Premier League season is down to the final 10 games, and fans are set to witness a title race for the ages. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are playing scintillating football and are separated by just one point at the top of the league, and it's almost impossible to predict who will be victorious.

Flashscore takes a look at the three contenders and the reasons why they will, and won't, win the Premier League title.

Arsenal - 64 points

Arsenal lead the Premier League standings Flashscore

Toughest fixtures:

(Manchester City - A)

(Tottenham - A)

(Manchester United - A)

Why they will win the title

Momentum

Simply put, Arsenal are the in-form team in the Premier League. They have been an irresistible force of nature in 2024; they have won all eight of their games in the league, scoring 33 goals and conceding just four.

The Gunners certainly have the momentum, and as we reach the business end of the season, that counts for a lot.

Defensive power

Arsenal have the best defence in the league, and one of the best in the whole of Europe. With just 24 goals conceded, a lot of it is down to the superb trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.

At the end of the day, defences win you titles, and Arsenal have been the best in that department for the first three-quarters of the season.

Experience

At one point last season, Arsenal were in pole position to win the title, before the inexperience of both the players and manager caught up to them, and Manchester City ended up reeling in a crumbling Gunners side.

However, failure is often part of the process. In order to achieve success, you need to feel the disappointment of defeat to learn and progress to new heights. This time around, Arsenal should have more know-how and experience in how to handle the pressure of a title run-in, and should be able to manage the situation a lot better. They are also built like a more resolute unit, so another late collapse is unlikely to be on the cards.

Why they won't win the title

The fixtures

Before the season ends, Arsenal have to visit Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. Sure, everyone plays the same teams twice in a season, but to have away fixtures of the calibre in the run-in is certainly not ideal.

Visiting the Etihad is the toughest place to go in the league alongside Anfield, and no matter what state United are in, Old Trafford is always difficult. And North London rivals Tottenham will be absolutely desperate to do whatever they can to stop Arsenal from winning the league, making the trip down the road all the more difficult.

Alongside those, Arsenal also have trips to Wolves and Brighton, and in the Champions League, they face off against Bayern Munich, and if they make it through that, a tie with City or Real Madrid awaits.

Juggling European football and the Premier League will be an incredibly tough task for a young crop of players, especially if they manage to make it even deeper into the competition. How will they fare mentally and physically?

Liverpool - 64 points

Liverpool will be looking to give Klopp the perfect goodbye AFP

Toughest fixtures:

(Manchester United - A)

(Aston Villa - A)

(Tottenham - H)

Why they will win the title

Easiest fixtures

Liverpool have the most straightforward run-in compared to their rivals. They have to go to Old Trafford, Villa Park and Goodison Park, but overall, it's not the most intimidating final 10 games of the season.

They do have to play Europa League football, which makes it trickier, but they won't be facing teams of the calibre of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, which may allow them to rotate more.

Jurgen Klopp swansong

With Jurgen Klopp set to depart Liverpool in the summer, the players will surely be feeling more inspired and desperate to give their legendary manager a stunning farewell.

After already picking up the Carabao Cup, the Reds will want to add a Premier League trophy to that. The atmosphere at Anfield from now until the end of the season will be boisterous.

Match-winners

Liverpool may not be playing as well as City or Arsenal, but they have superstar match-winners all over the pitch. Alisson is a brick wall in goal, skipper Virgil van Dijk has returned to the form which made him the best defender in the league while Trent Alexander-Arnold is a creative superpower from right-back.

That's not to mention the attacking firepower they have. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo is a fearsome front line, capable of winning games in the blink of an eye.

Why they won't win the title

Injuries

Liverpool have had a number of injury problems over the last few months, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson are currently out. They have managed the situation well, but should they pick up any more injuries, they may struggle a lot more than Arsenal and especially City.

That is because Liverpool are heavily reliant on individuals a lot more than their title rivals. Arsenal will of course miss certain individuals, but Mikel Arteta has coached a unit that should be pretty strong defensively even with a few missing players.

For City, they have phenomenal strength in depth, so injuries aren't the end of the world for Pep Guardiola's men.

An injury to Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah or even the incredibly impressive Wataru Endo at this stage would be a killer blow.

Manchester City - 63 points

It is hard to bet against the reigning champions AFP

Toughest fixtures:

(Arsenal - H)

(Aston Villa - H)

(Brighton - A)

Why they will win the title

Been here before

Manchester City have been in the position a number of times before, and have come out on top every single time in relentless fashion.

The players and manager know how to handle this situation, so you can be sure they won't make any unforced errors from this point on.

Best players

It's not rocket science really, but they have the best group of players. In Erling Haaland, City have the best striker in the league, and in Kevin De Bruyne, they have the best footballer in the league.

They are blessed with breathtaking quality all over the pitch, including the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Rodri. That makes it so hard to stop them.

Best manager

Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world, and although Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp are both superb, they don't match the genius of the Spaniard.

He has often found ways to reinvigorate and rejuvenate his team, and when push comes to shove, he makes the right decisions and does what is necessary to get them over the line.

Why they won't win the title

Shaky defensively

It's hard to pick many faults with City, but this season, they are looking a little more vulnerable at the back, and they don't often control games like they used to.

With Ilkay Gundogan in Barcelona, as well as Jack Grealish and John Stones' injury problems, their control of the ball isn't completely flawless (compared to their usual high standards), and we've seen them get hit on the counter-attack on a number of occasions.

Chelsea's performance at the Etihad was the perfect example of that, as well as Liverpool's prior to the international break when they had City on the ropes.