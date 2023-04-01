Fabulous Foden bags three as Man City beat Brentford to spice up title race

Phil Foden bagged a stunning hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 in west London, with Pep Guardiola’s side closing the gap on Liverpool and Arsenal after making it 12 consecutive Monday night Premier League (PL) fixtures unbeaten.

Thomas Frank’s Bees were the only PL team to do the double over City last season, and a return to the solid defensive structure that clinched both games once again succeeded in frustrating the visitors.

A struggle to make inroads saw City resort to long-range efforts - and lots of them - during the early exchanges, but Mark Flekken valiantly stood up to the task with no fewer than nine first-half saves, which is more than any other league goalkeeper has managed this term.

Neal Maupay scores the opener for Brentford AFP

Julián Álvarez, Kyle Walker, Erling Haaland and Joško Gvardiol were all denied by the diving Dutchman, who rubber-stamped a heroic opening 45 minutes by claiming the assist for Neal Maupay’s opener, having launched a goal kick over the last line of defence for the striker to slot home.

Concern was growing in the City camp as their persistence proved fruitless until a poor clearance from Ethan Pinnock gave them the break they needed in first-half stoppage time, with Foden prodding home to level the scores.

Phil Foden (2L) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the team's first goal AFP

The Sky Blues quickly put their head of steam to good use after the break, as Foden ghosted into the penalty area to head in Kevin De Bruyne’s deep cross, forcing Brentford to chase the game for the first time.

Manchester City's English midfielder #47 Phil Foden headers the ball to score the team's second goal AFP

The Bees certainly didn’t lie down and accept their fate, with Mads Roerslev lashing off target and Ivan Toney’s acrobatic effort clearing the crossbar, but Foden sealed his hat-trick with time to spare by picking up Haaland’s lay-off, dribbling into the box and firing in his eighth PL goal of the campaign.

An impressive victory sees City leapfrog Arsenal and go two points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand on both and sky-high confidence after notching a ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

Brentford, meanwhile, are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone with seven defeats in their last eight matches.

