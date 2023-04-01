Haaland ready to start for the first time in two months, says Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Haaland ready to start for the first time in two months, says Guardiola
Haaland ready to start for the first time in two months, says Guardiola
Haaland is set to return to City's starting XI
Haaland is set to return to City's starting XI
Reuters
Erling Haaland (23) is ready to start a match for the first time in two months when Manchester City travel to Brentford on Monday, manager Pep Guardiola said, and the prolific striker's return will boost the side in their push for more hardware.

"Everybody is fit, everybody is ready," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Manuel (Akanji) is back as well. The busy period is here, and the Champions League is around the corner. It's good to have everyone."

Haaland, the league's joint top scorer with 14 goals with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, came off the bench in City's 3-1 victory over Burnley on Wednesday, his first action since breaking a bone in his foot against Aston Villa on December 6th.

Guardiola was asked about Spanish media reports claiming Haaland is unhappy at City.

"We don't have the feeling he is unhappy. Maybe the media in Spain has more information than us," the manager said.

Full standings
Flashscore

After a sluggish start to the season, holders City have won five of their last six Premier League matches, and are second in the table with 46 points, five behind leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand. Guardiola's side are also in the thick of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Brentford are 15th with 22 points, four points above the drop zone, but the Bees have been bolstered by the return of England striker Ivan Toney from an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Wearing the captain's armband, the 27-year-old scored 19 minutes into his comeback on January 20th against Nottingham Forest.

"He is an exceptional player. He is an extraordinary player," Guardiola said of Toney.

"I'm happy he is back and hopefully that period is forgotten. Exceptional players are more than welcome in the Premier League."

Guardiola is expecting Brentford to be tough to beat.

"We know in the past how difficult they have been," he said.

"Even when we won it was tight, we lost twice last season. We know the standards they have, they have a plan and they apply it well. It's another game to face and another challenge."

City return to Champions League action when travel to Copenhagen for the first leg of their last 16 tie on February 13th. They also travel to Luton Town for a fifth-round FA Cup game on February 28th.

Manchester City's upcoming games
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautToney IvanAkanji ManuelManchester CityBrentfordLiverpoolAston VillaBurnley
Related Articles
Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Son sends South Korea past Australia, Nigeria reach AFCON semis
Updated
Lookman scores again as Nigeria edge past Angola into AFCON semi-finals
Serge Aurier joins Galatasaray on loan from Nottingham Forest
Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis with extra-time winner against Australia
Tottenham's Sarr to be involved in Saturday's Everton trip, says Postecoglou
Fantasy Premier League: Haaland is back but be mindful of double Gameweeks
Jesus available for Arsenal's clash with Liverpool but no return for Partey
Pochettino expects Chelsea to bounce back against Wolves after Liverpool loss
Jordan end Tajikistan's dream run at Asian Cup to move into semi-finals
Updated
Most Read
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Transfer News LIVE: Broja completes Fulham loan switch, Spurs close to Bergvall deal
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Super Eagles soaring high as quarter-finals arrive but can Nigeria win AFCON 2023?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings