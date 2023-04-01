Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City
Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City
Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal
AFP
Mikel Arteta finally claimed a first-ever managerial victory over Manchester City in the Premier League (PL), as Gabriel Martinelli's late strike earned Arsenal a 1-0 win over the champions, condemning Pep Guardiola's men to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since December 2018.

Guardiola’s side initially took control at the Emirates Stadium, with Joško Gvardiol seeing an effort cleared off the line by Declan Rice and Nathan Aké firing over before Arsenal had shown any signs of settling.

Even with the Gunners’ defiance in their effort to end a run of 12 PL H2H defeats, a nervousness remained early on that was epitomised by David Raya, who was fortunate to see the ball hit the side netting when his attempted clearance was blocked by Julián Álvarez.

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline
AFP

After Eddie Nketiah cut inside Rúben Dias and curled an effort wide, the Gunners undoubtedly held their own in what had become a battle as the half progressed.

The home faithful were still left furious due to Mateo Kovačić being on the pitch following tackles on Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice - picking up a yellow for the first of those.

Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard (R) reacts after being fouled by Manchester City's Croatian midfielder #08 Mateo Kovacic (2R)
AFP

Even so, having come closest to scoring a goal at the beginning of the half, Gvardiol came within a whisker of creating one towards its end with a cross that narrowly evaded Erling Haaland.

There was no Bukayo Saka in the Arsenal squad, but Martinelli made his return from the bench at HT and immediately added energy for the hosts, running outside Dias and hitting a strike to test Ederson.

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal
AFP

The match soon quietened down again, which resulted in the two managers making triple changes seven minutes apart with a vital win on offer for the side that could find an extra gear.

It was Arsenal who reaped the rewards, as Martinelli’s shot cannoned off Aké to wrongfoot Ederson and nestle in the back of the net and secure a huge victory for the Gunners.

Match stats
Flashscore

Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the PL season continued, joining North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on 20 points, although they trail on goals scored.

Man City, meanwhile, have now lost back-to-back away league games for the first time since February as they were beaten in a league match by Arsenal for the first time since December 2015.

Flashscore Man of the Match: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalManchester CityMartinelli Gabriel
Related Articles
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Manor Solomon out with significant injury as Spurs face Luton Town
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could feature in Manchester City clash
Show more
Football
Jarrod Bowen signs new seven-year West Ham contract
Toothless Haaland and Spurs dreaming: Premier League talking points
Barcelona left frustrated despite mounting two-goal comeback against Granada
Football Tracker: Granada hold Barcelona, PSG back to winning ways against Rennes
Updated
PSG ease pressure on Luis Enrique with comfortable victory at Rennes
Napoli's tricky start to season continues with home loss against Fiorentina
'It feels big': Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's 'special' win over Man City
Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to 'kick on' after ending Man City barren run
Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane sparkle as Bayern Munich cruise past Freiburg
Most Read
Football Tracker: Granada hold Barcelona, PSG back to winning ways against Rennes
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings