Manor Solomon out with significant injury as Spurs face Luton Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manor Solomon out with significant injury as Spurs face Luton Town
Manor Solomon out with significant injury as Spurs face Luton Town
Solomon has featured in five of Spurs' seven Premier League games so far this season
Solomon has featured in five of Spurs' seven Premier League games so far this season
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon (24) could be out for a few months after suffering a knee injury during training, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Solomon has featured in five of Spurs' seven Premier League games so far this season, but his manager will now have to plan without him for their upcoming games, including Saturday's trip to Luton Town in the Premier League.

"Manor Solomon unfortunately during training got a significant injury to his knee, he'll miss some significant game time over the next few months," Postecoglou told reporters.

"That's disappointing because he was contributing for us already and growing into his role. With Ivan Perisic already down, it's not ideal when you lose a player in that position."

There was better news on the condition of Son Heung-min and James Maddison, who both came off early in the games with Liverpool and Arsenal to protect them from knocks they've been carrying.

"Everyone else from last week is okay. Sonny (Heung-min) is fine. He trained the last two days, no problem," the manager said.

"Maddison has worked hard all week, he hasn't missed a session," he added.

Spurs have made an unbeaten start to their league season, but the 2-1 win against Liverpool last weekend was overshadowed by controversy over an opposition goal that was wrongly disallowed after a VAR communication error.

Postecoglou was unaware of what had happened during the game, but said that even if he did have knowledge of the situation, he could not see himself making a decision to allow Liverpool to score to make up for the error.

"We've got pretty hefty responsibilities at our clubs but we're not the custodians. I wouldn't make a decision that could potentially send our club down, on the back of what my beliefs are," he said.

Spurs are second in the standings, level with Arsenal on 17 points and one behind leaders Manchester City. With those two clubs facing each other on Sunday, a win at Luton, in 17th place, on Saturday would put Spurs on top.

"Look, if we win we go top of the table for 24 hours but who cares? We've got to win," Postecoglou said.

"It's a tough game, our focus is on putting on a performance and playing at our best because if we don't it won't matter where we're sitting on the ladder, it'll be us focusing on a poor performance."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamSolomon ManorLutonLiverpoolMaddison JamesSon Heung-MinArsenalPerisic IvanManchester City
Related Articles
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Friday night action in four of Europe's 'big five' leagues
Updated
Juventus seek up to 200 million euros from investors after fresh financial loss
Updated
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti angry over attacks on 'victim' Vinicius Jr
Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample
Updated
Brighton are the best-coached team in the league, says Liverpool manager Klopp
Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk included in Chelsea squad for Burnley
Lack of consistency and concentration costing Man Utd, says Ten Hag
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could feature in Manchester City clash
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings