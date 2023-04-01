Garnacho at the double as in-form Manchester United cruise past West Ham

Manchester United secured their fourth win in five games in 2024 after a comfortable 3-0 win against West Ham United, extending the Red Devils’ unbeaten head-to-head record against the Hammers at Old Trafford to 16 league games.

Both sides got off to an electric start with end-to-end action as both goalkeepers were called into action. Alphonse Areola had to be alert to keep out a curling effort from distance by Bruno Fernandes before Andre Onana was forced to get down low and punch Ben Johnson’s shot away.

United were beginning to push higher up the pitch and it paid off as Casemiro nicked the ball inside the Hammers half, picking out Rasmus Hojlund, who showed fantastic skill to feint back past Nayef Aguerd and bury his finish from the edge of the box.

David Moyes’ West Ham side responded well after falling behind but weren’t able to net an immediate equaliser, with the Red Devils almost doubling their lead right on half time as Hojlund shot narrowly wide from a tight angle.

Moyes made a goalkeeping switch during the break after Areola suffered a head injury in the first half, and his replacement Lukasz Fabianski was picking the ball up out of his net within four minutes of the restart when Alejandro Garnacho’s shot deflected off Aguerd, deceiving the Polish shot-stopper.

United have struggled with vulnerabilities throughout the season when they have a two-goal lead and so they went in search of a third but were left open at the back.

West Ham almost took advantage as Jarrod Bowen was played through on goal, yet just as it looked like he was set to cut the deficit, Diogo Dalot made a sublime last-gasp block that was almost celebrated like a third goal for the home side.

Match stats Flashscore

Despite the clear defensive frailties that Manchester United have shown this season, the defence put up a solid performance in the final half-hour which provided them with a platform to build and eventually put the result beyond any doubt in the 85th minute as Scott McTominay drove forward and picked out Garnacho in the box and the Argentine slid home his second goal of the game.

In the end, it was a comfortable afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s side, who pick up just their third clean sheet in 12 home league games this season, keeping them in with a shout for a top-four finish with eight points separating the Red Devils and fourth-place Aston Villa.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

