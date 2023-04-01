Hojbjerg says he hasn't been told why he is not in the Spurs team by manager Postecoglou

Denmark's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Kazakhstan's Ramazan Orazov during the European Championship qualifying match between Denmark and Kazakhstan
Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Unlike last season, there has been little game time for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) since Ange Postecoglou took over as Tottenham manager, but the Dane says he has not been given an explanation as to why he is no longer in the starting line-up for the Premier League's table toppers.

Hojbjerg has watched every game this season from the bench to begin with, in stark contrast to last season when he was a regular starter under Antonio Conte.

The defensive midfielder was asked why he has lost his starting place at Tottenham at today's press conference for the Danish national team, but could not give a clear answer.

"We play a new form of football than last year and have a new coaching team that works really well," Hojbjerg said.

"We are in a good position in the league. We're developing well, so it's important to keep up. It's clear that I haven't played as much as I've been used to, but it's something you take with you and something you accept and learn from and understand to do something about it."

Hojbjerg has found himself on the bench for Spurs this season
Profimedia

Hojbjerg, who has a contract until 2025 at Tottenham, says he has not received an explanation from Postecoglou as to why other players are preferred by the Australian coach.

"That dialogue is not there. I'll be honest to say that. My approach to it is to focus on the things I can do something about and use my energy to help the team if I'm asked, train well and keep my nose to the grindstone."

"When I played a bit more, I didn't, now I say I didn't need someone to come up to me to either point fingers at me or pat me on the back. It doesn't really bother me that much. It's pretty simple on my part to try to contribute what I can and make myself relevant."

Denmark and Hojbjerg will play again on Tuesday evening when the team faces San Marino in the European Championship qualifiers.

