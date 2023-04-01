Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham Hotspur to join MLS club Los Angeles FC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham Hotspur to join MLS club Los Angeles FC
Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham Hotspur to join MLS club Los Angeles FC
Hugo Lloris spent 11 years at Spurs
Hugo Lloris spent 11 years at Spurs
Reuters
France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (37) has joined Major League Soccer club team Los Angeles FC from Tottenham Hotspur, both clubs said on Saturday.

Lloris, whose contract with Spurs was due to expire in June, has signed a one-year deal with an option to extend for 2025 and 2026 after an 11-year stay in London.

"Thank you for your support since day one. It's been a great privilege to be one of you and one of your captains as well," Lloris said in a video posted on Spurs' social media.

"It's the end of the chapter, but you will always be in my heart. Spurs will always be a special place for me and my family. Thank you for all the memories we shared. I wish you the best."

Lloris kept 151 clean sheets in 447 games after joining Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012 and helped his side reach the 2019 Champions League final which they lost to Liverpool.

The former Tottenham captain made 25 Premier League appearances last season but has not played since the arrival of manager Ange Postecoglou in the close season.

Lloris, crowned a World Cup winner in 2018, retired from international football in January after becoming France's most-capped player with 145 appearances.

"Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner," said LAFC co-president and General Manager John Thorrington.

"We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career.

"He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our club in our pursuit of more trophies."

MLS Cup runners-up LAFC kick off their league campaign on February 24th when they host Seattle.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLloris HugoTottenhamLos Angeles FCTransfer News
Related Articles
'Nothing magical' will happen in January transfer window for Spurs says Postecoglou
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in talks with Los Angeles FC
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Show more
Football
Rabiot goal downs Roma as Juventus end 2023 two points off top spot in Serie A
Football Tracker: United lose again, Juventus cap off year with win over Roma
Updated
Flashscore Awards: Aitana Bonmati voted women's player of the year for 2023
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours resurface as January looms
Updated
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs and Saudi organisers
Updated
Rejuvenated Nottingham Forest pour more misery on Ten Hag and Manchester United
Milan wrap up year with narrow win over Sassuolo to consolidate top-three status
Flashscore Awards: Spain named best women's team of the year for 2023
Zambia's 2012 AFCON hero Stoppila Sunzu back in squad for upcoming finals
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window
Football Tracker: United lose again, Juventus cap off year with win over Roma
PDC World Championship: Smith dumped out but Anderson through, MVG downs Bunting

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings