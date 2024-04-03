'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher
'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher
Mauricio Pochettino described Conor Gallagher as "a great kid"
Mauricio Pochettino described Conor Gallagher as "a great kid"
AFP
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino came to the defence of Conor Gallagher (24) on Wednesday after the Blues midfielder was abused on social media after a video showed him apparently failing to high-five a mascot.

Chelsea said in a statement the "defamatory comments" made towards Gallagher were "completely unacceptable" and that the video had been taken out of context.

The incident took place before kick-off in Chelsea's match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, with the player seemingly unaware that one of the mascots had held up his hand.

Pochettino rejected any suggestion that Gallagher acted intentionally as he hit back at the online reaction.

"It has upset me so much," he said. "No one wants to do this with this intention. When you are focusing on playing and starting the game, that sometimes can happen."

The Blues boss added: "People always try to find things to create a mess. I know Conor. Come on - there's never that intention.

"Conor is a great kid and always is caring about everything. I hate how people feel free to abuse on social media."

Pochettino has previously spoken out about the impact of online abuse towards players and said action was needed to deal with the issue.

"Today, abuse of people is so easy," the Argentine said. "Whenever this type of thing happens, we (must not) give too much attention to the type of people that want to create it, to insult and abuse other people. Please stop.

"How is it possible to believe that Conor's intention is to ignore a mascot? Come on. It makes me very sad. Our responsibility is to try to ignore this type of thing. The people that try to create it never help our lives. They don't deserve attention."

Pochettino also highlighted the case of Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez, who was filmed this week getting out of his car to remonstrate with a fan who had criticised him verbally.

The Chelsea manager suggested the player had been provoked so his reaction could be filmed and posted online.

"It is society that consumes (this material)," he said. "All that people are interested in are bad things.

"We are a bit responsible also. We opened the door, all the documentaries. People want to see when we are fighting but never things that are good, happy things. They want to find the wrong things. That is the society that we are all involved in."

Mentions
FootballGallagher ConorPochettino MauricioChelseaBurnleyPremier League
Related Articles
Mauricio Pochettino slams Chelsea for lacking 'minimum capacity to compete'
Pochettino says he has no control over Gallagher's future at Chelsea
Chelsea manager Pochettino hails 'priceless' Gallagher after Crystal Palace heroics
Show more
Football
Spanish league player Cheikh Kane Sarr suspended after confronting racist abuser
Derby Week: Liverpool and Manchester - engines of the Industrial Revolution and English football
Jurgen Klopp plans to tune out Arsenal and Manchester City games to keep heart rate down
Burnley's Kompany charged for protesting decision in Chelsea draw
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out of Manchester United clash but Malo Gusto back in training
Ex-football chief Luis Rubiales handed court summons on return to Spain
Updated
Injury-hit Manchester United braced for tough test at Chelsea, says Erik ten Hag
Trabzonspor get six-match spectator ban as two Fenerbahce players suspended over brawl
Race for the Scudetto: Leao makes the difference for Milan, Atalanta & Bologna impress
Most Read
Jesse Lingard's Seoul switch threatens to fall flat after slow start
'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher
Manchester United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries
Spanish league player Cheikh Kane Sarr suspended after confronting racist abuser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings