Klopp urges Liverpool fans to create a 'proper Anfield experience' for Arsenal

Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is urging fans to help make Anfield a fearsome place for Arsenal to play on Saturday when they welcome the north London side in a clash between the Premier League's top two teams.

On Wednesday, the German called out the quiet Anfield crowd for both their 0-0 league draw with Manchester United and a 5-1 League Cup rout of West Ham United, saying if fans were "not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else".

He clarified his comment on Friday, saying it was not a criticism.

"I enjoyed 99.7% of each second in that stadium, but if we can do better, that is all," Klopp told reporters. "I said give your ticket to someone else but people tell me it's not that easy. I didn't mean it (literally). I said we need Anfield, that is 100% true and I cannot wait for the first whistle.

"So it's a massive game, great. We have to make sure we make it a proper home game and a proper Anfield experience, that is all I want."

Liverpool are second in the standings on 38 points. They have turned Anfield into a fortress, going undefeated at home in more than a year.

While last Sunday's goalless draw was a frustrating outcome, Klopp pointed out his team created numerous chances, with 62 shots combined in the Manchester United and West Ham games.

"That is pretty special I would say and that is what football is all about," Klopp said. "Imagine if we'd have scored with all of them, that is ridiculous.

"When I turned around after we missed a chance, everyone was flat and I was like, 'What do you want? Creating a chance is as close as you can get to scoring a goal'.

"We should enjoy this time as we are in a pretty good position in the league, maybe quicker than people expect. And then the difference for me is that we have a chance and we miss it, it's 'ugh'. But (usually) after that, the stadium goes bonkers, because immediately we go for the next chance. And that was different. It was."

Mikel Arteta's side top the league on 39 points although third-placed Aston Villa can climb above them - at least temporarily - with a victory on Friday against visiting Sheffield United.

Arsenal have not won a Premier League match at Anfield since 2012, although they are on a run of five wins in six league games.

"They are really well coached and well drilled. They have taken another step (this year) and will have my respect, but we want the points," the German said.

Klopp was also asked about Thursday's European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a Super League. Liverpool were among the clubs who said they supported UEFA.

"I agree 100% with the statement," he said. "I also like that we finally get an understanding that UEFA and other FAs can't just do what they want, putting in more games with people having no say in it. I like that they've got a bit of a shake."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKlopp JurgenLiverpoolArsenal
