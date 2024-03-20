Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director
Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director
Liverpool are entering a new era
Liverpool are entering a new era
Reuters
Liverpool have named departing Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes (44) as their new sporting director from the end of the 2023/24 season, the Merseyside club said on Wednesday, as they prepare for the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Earlier in March, Bournemouth announced that the former Scotland midfielder will leave his position as the technical director at the end of the current season, having taken charge in 2016.

Hughes also had two playing spells at the south coast side between 1998-2002 and 2012-2014.

He replaces Jorg Schmadtke and joins Michael Edwards, who was appointed by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group as their Chief Executive Officer of Football last week following 10 highly successful years at the club.

"I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity... People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me," Hughes said in a statement.

"It will be my job, working with Michael and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions."

Hughes will take over responsibilities at Liverpool on June 1st.

Klopp in January announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the current campaign after a trophy-laden eight-and-a-half-years at the club, citing dwindling energy levels.

"As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin - and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim," Edwards said.

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: Bournemouth and Luton players popular ahead of double Gameweek
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Who's Missing: Manchester United head to rivals City without eight key players
Show more
Football
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Updated
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Leite and Sesko in demand as Napoli and Juventus mull big changes
PSG's Lee Kang-In apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Updated
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Japan warns fans not to go to North Korea for World Cup qualifier
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Regulator plans cause rift between Premier League and EFL clubs
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings