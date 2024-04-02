Man City's Jack Grealish says he tries to take heckling as a compliment

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man City's Jack Grealish says he tries to take heckling as a compliment
Man City's Jack Grealish says he tries to take heckling as a compliment
Jack Grealish has struggled for fitness this season
Jack Grealish has struggled for fitness this season
Reuters
Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish (28), often the target of heckling since moving to the Premier League champions, says he endeavours to take the jeers from opposition supporters as a compliment.

Grealish won the treble with the Manchester club last season during which he was booed at Stamford Bridge, at Leeds United and at other games.

The midfielder, who joined City from Aston Villa for a fee of around 100 million pounds ($125 million) in 2021, has been sidelined with injury over the last few months but is hoping to play his part in City's bid to win the treble again this season.

Jack Grealish's stats this season
Flashscore

"I always wonder, 'why do they boo me?' and my mum always asks me about it as well," Grealish told the club's online magazine.

"At every single away ground I go to now, I get booed and I'm not entirely sure why it is – I just have to try and take it as a positive or a compliment.

"Now is where the biggest games are coming... and this where everyone looks at you and everyone has to perform. Hopefully, I can be there for the lads, the manager and for our fans and try and be successful in these last two months."

City are third in the Premier League standings. They face fourth-placed Aston Villa on Wednesday and play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 9.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGrealish JackManchester City
Related Articles
John Stones and Kyle Walker to miss Manchester City's crunch battle with Arsenal
Pep Guardiola refuses to bite on Trent Alexander-Arnold trophy comments
City without Grealish for Manchester derby as tough run of games looms
Show more
Football
Arsenal on track and energised for run-in, says Arteta ahead of Luton clash
Team of the Week: Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr, Palmer and Hummels shine again
Man Utd defender Raphael Varane sounds alarm about concussion in football
Dreams FC are dreaming of glory in Africa and don’t plan on stopping soon
Ajax Amsterdam suspend CEO Alex Kroes amid share trading suspicions
Atletico Madrid leave it late to defeat Villarreal with Saul strike
Dimarco and Sanchez on target as title-chasing Inter ease past Empoli
Fantasy Premier League: An important midweek round with Salah a popular captaincy choice
Germany shirt font to change after football fans make Nazi comparison
Most Read
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Germany shirt font to change after football fans make Nazi comparison
Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat after Trabzonspor violence
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings