Man Utd announce that Antony is returning to training and available for selection again

Updated
Allegations against Antony are being investigated by police
Reuters
Manchester United winger Antony (23) will resume training and will be available for selection while police inquiries into assault allegations continue, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

Antony was withdrawn from Brazil's squad for two World Cup qualifying matches in September amid police investigations into allegations made by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. Antony has denied any wrongdoing.

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so," Manchester United said in a statement.

"As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case."

British media reported that Antony returned to England earlier this week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Thursday.

Both Brazilian police and GMP are investigating the allegations. Two more women have since alleged they were physically assaulted by Antony, who has not been arrested or charged. He has also denied those allegations.

The club had earlier agreed to allow the Brazilian to take a period of absence. Antony missed United's last two Premier League games, along with their Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich and League Cup win over Crystal Palace.

United's next game is at home to Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAntonyManchester United
