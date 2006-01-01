Advertisement
  Man Utd's Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure and expected to return in next few weeks

Man Utd's Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure and expected to return in next few weeks

Mazraoui has started all seven of Manchester United's Premier League games this season
Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui (26) has undergone a corrective heart procedure after experiencing palpitations but is expected to be available to play in the next few weeks, according to team sources.

Mazraoui withdrew on Monday from the Morocco squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic on Saturday and Tuesday.

The defender has started all seven of United's Premier League games this season and nine of the 10 matches he has been available for after arriving from Bayern Munich in August.

He came off at half-time in United's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

United have a number of defenders currently absent with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined with injuries.

