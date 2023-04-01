Manager Postecoglou plays up Tottenham's title prospects ahead of United clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manager Postecoglou plays up Tottenham's title prospects ahead of United clash
Manager Postecoglou plays up Tottenham's title prospects ahead of United clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou
Reuters
In the space of a few months Ange Postecoglou (58) has transformed the mood at Tottenham Hotspur and the Australian is not about to start limiting expectations, insisting his swashbuckling side should be considered Premier League title contenders.

Victory at Manchester United on Sunday would take Tottenham into the top four, possibly as high as third, and only three points behind halfway leaders Liverpool.

With Germany striker Timo Werner joining on loan this week and Romanian defender Radu Dragusin on a six-year deal and the likes of Cristian Romero, James Maddison and Manor Solomon nearing returns from injury, Postecoglou believes Tottenham can enjoy a better second half of the season than the first.

Asked on Friday whether that means they are in the title mix, the former Celtic boss said why not?

"If I say 'no' you'd turn round to me and say 'come on Ange'. By definition, we are aren't we? So, yes we are and I've said all along that until the point where you're not, why discount the possibility?" he told reporters.

"We've gone through a really tough period and we're hanging in there. We had four games when results went against us, but we've clawed our way back. We're still in there.

"Our performances have been pretty consistent. With the conditions we've overcome, with the conditions we've made, we certainly we feel we can finish the season stronger.

"We've got a platform here to kick on."

Whether Tottenham can go to the next level will largely depend on Postecoglou drastically improving results against the so-called big six, in particular away from home.

In a combined 125 Premier League games away at United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, Tottenham have managed nine wins. And while their record at Manchester City is healthy, it cannot disguise a pattern of mediocrity against the top clubs.

There are encouraging signs that Postecoglou's expansive style is allowing Tottenham to go toe-to-toe with the title contenders, landing home wins against Liverpool and Manchester United this season and away draws at City and Arsenal.

Victory at United on Sunday, which would complete a first Tottenham double over the Reds for 25 years, would be the kind of statement victory to fuel title talk.

"I always feel I wasn't there so I don't know the reasons or whether there was something endemic in the club that didn't allow that," Postecoglou said when asked about Tottenham's struggles at the top clubs.

"I just tackle from when I get into a club, from there onwards. I think it is important how you perform in those games because if you want to be successful you need to be able to perform in those big games, particularly away from home."

Postecoglou's only loss to a top-six rival this season was the 4-1 home defeat by Chelsea which initiated a slump after a sparkling start to the campaign, although even in that game there were mitigating circumstances with Tottenham finishing the game with nine men and several injuries.

"We've done okay in those games (this season) not just results but performance-wise," he said. "I don't think we've walked away from any of those games and thought there was a massive gap between us and them.

"That is important and Old Trafford is another place where you know the atmosphere is going to be a great challenge for us. Home comforts are great, and we have a great crowd behind us, but if you can do it away from home in adversity I think it accelerates your growth."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDragusin RaduMaddison JamesRomero CristianSolomon ManorWerner TimoTottenhamManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalManchester CityChelseaCeltic
Related Articles
Speedy transfer business boosts Tottenham ahead of Manchester United trip
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Arsenal recall Marquinhos
Updated
Luton leave it late to rescue point against relegation rivals Burnley
Football Tracker: Alaves break Sevilla hearts as Strasbourg earn point against Marseille
Updated
Musiala nets brace as Bayern return from winter break with win over Hoffenheim
Qatar begin Asian Cup defence with comfortable win over Lebanon
Updated
A Lions' battle and the Sahel derby: A guide to AFCON's most competitive rivalries
Franz Beckenbauer laid to rest at private ceremony in Munich
Dates for next Africa Cup of Nations finals unclear says CAF president
Guinea Bissau target first Cup of Nations victory in tough test against hosts
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Arsenal recall Marquinhos
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Football Tracker: Alaves break Sevilla hearts as Strasbourg earn point against Marseille
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings