Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract
Bobb has penned a five year contract
Bobb has penned a five year contract
Profimedia
Manchester City's emerging young winger Oscar Bobb (20) signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions on Monday.

Norway's Bobb has scored twice in 16 appearances this season, including a crucial last-minute winner at Newcastle in January.

He recently hailed the influence of City striker and compatriot Erling Haaland on his development, and is regarded as one of the club's brightest talents after graduating from the youth academy.

Bobb's previous deal was set to expire in 2026, but he has been rewarded with the new contract after his breakthrough season.

"I am very proud and honoured to have signed my new contract with City. It is an incredible environment and the best possible place to be for a young player," Bobb said.

"It is an incredible environment and the best possible place to be for a young player.

"I have already learnt so much from Pep, his coaching staff and my team-mates. To know I am going to be here at the club until 2029 means everything to me.

"Now I just want to focus on continuing to further my development and to work as hard as I can every day to try and help the club achieve more success."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain believes there is plenty more to come from Bobb, whose first senior goal came on his full Champions League debut against Red Star Belgrade in December.

"Oscar is blessed with superb natural talent and technique and has already established himself as a very important member of the squad," Begiristain said.

"He is an exciting young player who is always hungry to learn and who takes on board all the advice and guidance Pep and the coaching staff provide him with.

"Oscar is developing all the time, and we believe he can help to bring even more success to the club in the coming years."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBobb OscarManchester City
Related Articles
Kevin De Bruyne 'missed' winning feeling after starring in Man City win
Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and special Bobb after City's win over Newcastle
Manchester United's false dawn and Arsenal dream: Premier League talking points
Show more
Football
Jarrod Bowen bags hat-trick as West Ham brush aside Brentford
Girona march past Rayo Vallecano to stay within reach of leaders Real Madrid
Relentless Roma continue fine form as Paulo Dybala nets stunning hat-trick against Torino
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Bayern Munich appoint Max Eberl as sporting director months after Leipzig exit
Sweden appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as first-ever foreign manager
Luton manager Edwards not worried about Everton's penalty reduction
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe confident his Man United side were better than the treble winners
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Updated
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
PSG coach Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe will play 'when I want him'
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings