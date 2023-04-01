Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million

Gvardiol holding his new City shirt
Gvardiol holding his new City shirt
Manchester City Twitter
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol (21) has joined Premier League champions Manchester City from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a five-year deal, the treble winners announced on Saturday.

British media said Gvardiol was signed for 90 million euros ($99 million), making the player the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for 80 million pounds ($101.98 million) by Manchester United in 2019.

Gvardiol is Pep Guardiola's second signing in this transfer window after Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea. City won their first Champions League title in June and also took the FA Cup to complete a rare treble.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me," Gvardiol said in a statement.

"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

"To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football."

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and made 87 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club since his debut in 2021, helping them win their first German Cup title and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga last season. Gvardiol, who has 21 caps for Croatia and helped them finish third at the 2022 World Cup, is the latest big name to leave the club.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool in July while French forward Christopher Nkunku and Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer switched to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively, in June.

