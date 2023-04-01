Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City on a four-year deal

Mahrez played an important role in Manchester City's years of dominance under Guardiola
Reuters
Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez (32) has joined Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli from Manchester City on a deal until 2027, both clubs said on Friday.

Financial details were not revealed, but British media reported the Premier League champions have accepted an offer from the Saudi side worth 35 million euros ($38.53 million) plus five million in add-ons.

"To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege," Mahrez said in a statement. "I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

"I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

"Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

Mahrez scored 78 goals and made 59 assists in 236 appearances in all competitions with City, and won 11 trophies at the club, including five league titles following his move from Leicester City in 2018.

The Algerian winger saw his role for Pep Guardiola's side reduced last season, scoring 15 goals in 47 games, but missing out on action in the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City won their historic treble.

Last year Mahrez renewed his contract until 2025.

Mahrez will team up with Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who joined the Saudi club from Chelsea last month.

City could also part with another midfielder as Portuguese international Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, according to British media reports.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January.

FootballPremier LeagueMahrez RiyadManchester CityAl AhliTransfer News
