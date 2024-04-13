Manchester City top Premier League table after thrashing error-prone Luton

Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League (PL) table, at least temporarily, comfortably defeating Luton Town 5-1 to extend their undefeated league record to 17 games (W13, D4).

Unbeaten at the Etihad Stadium since November 2022, City returned to league action following an enthralling 3-3 midweek draw with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Having lost each of their five previous visits to current top-six sides this season, the last thing Luton needed was to fall behind inside two minutes, but that’s exactly the fate they suffered here.

After being denied with his initial effort and seeing teammate Jeremy Doku’s follow-up shot blocked, Erling Haaland sent an acrobatic strike into the unfortunate Daiki Hashioka, who turned into his own net.

Manchester City players celebrating after goal
Predictably, City remained on top thereafter, dominating possession and posing Luton plenty of questions.

The hosts probed patiently for the remainder of the half, even striking the far post when Matheus Nunes was slipped in by Kevin De Bruyne, but after a record 51 first-half touches in the opposition box, City headed into the break with just a one-goal advantage.

Match stats
The pattern of play continued after the restart, with Ruben Dias curling a low shot just wide as the hour mark approached.

The Hatters were content to sit deep and restrict space against the title chasers, however, after an hour of resolute defending, they eventually buckled once more.

City finally found their second goal of the game via Mateo Kovacic’s sumptuous half-volley, and although substitute Cauley Woodrow struck the crossbar from a Fred Onyedinma cut-back, Luton had no tangible response.

With the contest virtually settled, the goals flowed late on as Haaland added a third from the spot after Doku was brought down by Onyedinma.

Ross Barkley then slotted in a consolation for the away side, before Doku netted a deserved fourth following a brilliant individual run.

The scoring was capped off in stoppage time by Josko Gvardiol, adding gloss to a victory that lifts Pep Guardiola’s side to the summit of the PL table, two points above title chasers Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of their Sunday fixtures.

As for Luton, defeat leaves them in the relegation zone below Nottingham Forest on goal difference and without an away PL win since overcoming Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

