Manchester United's Anthony Martial suffers another lengthy injury setback

Martial will be out until Spring
Martial will be out until Spring
Reuters
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (28) will be ruled out of play until April as he recovers from surgery for a groin injury, the club said on Wednesday.

The Frenchman only made 19 appearances this season across all competitions after being sidelined due to an undisclosed illness. He was last brought as a substitute during United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League in December.

"Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates," United said in a statement.

United were plagued by injury woes this season but there has been good news elsewhere in the squad as midfielder Casemiro and defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have returned to training after being out injured, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Jan. 12.

United are seventh in the League standings, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, and meet Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMartial AnthonyManchester United
Football
Stuttering Bayern Munich back on track with narrow win over 10-man Union Berlin
Mexico's all-time top scorer Chicharito returns to boyhood club Chivas
Transfer News LIVE: Rudiger linked with Liverpool move, Chicharito returns home
Updated
Former Peru boss Ricardo Gareca to take over as new coach of Chile
Tunisia coach Kadri resigns after surprise Africa Cup of Nations exit
Updated
World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni says he will remain Argentina's head coach
Morocco coach Regragui handed two-match ban at Africa Cup of Nations
Updated
Chris Hughton's departure symptomatic of deeper issues in Ghanaian football
Tunisia crash out of AFCON and South Africa advance following bore draw
Goalless draw sees both Namibia and Mali through to AFCON's knockout stages
