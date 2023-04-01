OPINION: Why Omar Berrada appointment shows huge shift in Man Utd boardroom approach

The arrival of Omar Berrada (46) as United's new chief executive shouldn't be downplayed. Beyond the personalities, beyond even the rival club involved, this is significant. It marks a move to represent a seismic shift in the board's approach to what is required for Manchester United to realise it's potential.

For the first time in over a decade, United have gone outside the club to find the right man to run the place. No more promotions, no more internal appointments - after 10 years of scant, underwhelming achievement, the board has finally recognised the need for outside help.

And they've chosen well. Berrada arrives with ideal mix of commercial and football experience - United have head-hunted the best available in his field. From running the commercial and advertising operation, to managing the club overall, to finally taking charge of City Football Group's club network, Berrada will join United as the ideal football club chief executive. He has been effectively serving a 12-year apprenticeship within the City system in preparation for arguably the biggest challenge in the game.

A blow for City? No. He'll be missed, sure. But Berrada was strictly the junior member of a City's brains' trust of Ferran Soriano, Txiki Begiristain and Khaldoon al-Mubarak. This is no criticism of Berrada. Indeed, he'd be the first to acknowledge he's been working with giants these past few years.

But now it's time for him to make his own way. And again, City have shown us all how it's done. By accepting Berrada's resignation and by accepting his choice of move, City were again all class. They could've held Berrada to his contract or they could've placed him on gardening leave, but there's reasons why City sit at the summit of this industry and their behaviour over these past 24 hours is further proof of that.

For regulars of this column, you'll know we've been championing Jean-Claude Blanc as Richard Arnold's eventual successor and it is heartening to learn that the Frenchman will still be involved as one of the directors Berrada is expected to report to. With his relative youth, Berrada and his wide skillset, the demands that will confront the Moroccan will require all the energy and drive he will bring with him from City. Again, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team - including Blanc - have sought the best man for the job and ferrying a 12-year veteran from the best performing club in the world is clearly something to celebrate.

But it must be said, this is no knock on Arnold - who chose to resign of his volition, rather than receiving any type of tap on the shoulder. Think back to this time last year - Arnold's first full season in charge. The team was flying, the manager was being celebrated and the players signed were all living up to their price-tags. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's blow-up had been managed as best as possible. Arnold had proven himself capable of running the club - no-one could've seen the injury crisis and personality clashes that would plague this season's campaign.

But as we say, to go outside the club marks a shift - and a welcome one - from the United board- it needed to happen. Indeed, for on-field results, there was little to justify the culture of promoting from within.

For this column, we hope Ratcliffe and co allow Berrada to be himself. Indeed, it's significant that on the very same day his defection is being announced by both Manchester clubs, we have a story in the local press about United concerns over the burden being placed on Diogo Dalot's young shoulders. United staff taking issue with Dalot's senior teammates for leaving it to the full-back to be consistently the one 'in front of the sticks' post- and pre-match.

With Berrada's arrival, that should no longer be a problem and you hope the board let's him get on with it. Berrada has always been comfortable with the press. As chief executive, he was always open and transparent with City fans. Berrada regularly gave updates on transfer plans and offered insights on how signings were made. Again, after Arnold's low-key approach and Ed Woodward's almost fearful attitude towards communicating with the support, this shift in approach will be unlike anything seen at United for over decade. And it'll be a shift most welcome.

First the chief executive, then the sporting director? Of course, we all expected the sporting director to be in place by now but the sequence is important. And Berrada should have input on who he will be working with in terms of the football side of the club. Ratcliffe is getting this thing right.

The symbolism of Berrada's arrival cannot be understated. Ratcliffe is changing the board room culture at Manchester United. It's only a first step. But it has United now moving in the right direction.