Manchester United's Casemiro to miss match against Sheffield United through injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United's Casemiro to miss match against Sheffield United through injury
Manchester United's Casemiro to miss match against Sheffield United through injury
Brazil's Neymar and Casemiro during training
Brazil's Neymar and Casemiro during training
Reuters
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (31) will miss their Premier League game at Sheffield United on Saturday after picking up an injury on international duty, the club said on Thursday.

Casemiro was absent from training on Thursday as the team reunited following the international break.

He had played in both Brazil's World Cup qualifiers, playing 79 minutes in their home 1-1 draw against Venezuela before playing the whole game in a 2-0 loss at Uruguay.

"(Casemiro) remained in Brazil, on the club's advice, to recover as swiftly as possible from a small issue picked up while playing for his country," United said.

He is expected to be back at Carrington early next week to resume training, the club added.

However, Casemiro will also miss the home game against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday after being sent off in their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on October 3rd.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCasemiroSheffield UtdManchester United
Related Articles
VAR officials Cook and England to return to Premier League duties
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Show more
Football
More expensive than Haaland, 'golden boy' Adeyemi has yet to to shine for Dortmund
Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico
Juventus give full support to Fagioli as seven-month ban begins for betting
Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish calls for tougher salary control in women's game
Dyche's Everton hope to tune out the noise around Merseyside derby and end horrid run
Sportiello injury leaves Milan with keeper crisis ahead of important Juve game
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
Dortmund's Fullkrug in peak form ahead of clash with former club Werder Bremen
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Most Read
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen and Sancho on the move? Tottenham start searching

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings