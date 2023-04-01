Marcus Rashford wants end to 'malicious rumours' over Manchester United future

Rashford has had a tough season so far
Marcus Rashford (26) has pleaded for an end to "malicious" gossip about his future at Manchester United after he missed the weekend win at Fulham due to an injury.

The England forward was forced to apologise to United boss Erik ten Hag after attending a nightclub party following the embarrassing 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City on October 29th.

Ten Hag said Rashford's behaviour was unacceptable but added that the under-performing forward was "very motivated to put things right".

Rashford was missing at Craven Cottage due to injury after taking a "heavy knock" in training.

He featured as a substitute in last week's 3-0 defeat by Newcastle, three days after their humiliation by City.

"Please STOP spreading malicious rumours," Rashford posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to The United Stand account, a club fan channel.

The United Stand had promoted their latest online show by asking: "Rashford's future in doubt? WE'RE LIVE!"

Rashford scored 30 goals across all competitions last season but has registered just once in the current campaign as United have struggled badly.

The club are eighth in the Premier League table after five defeats in their first 11 games and face a battle to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

