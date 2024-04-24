Mateta brace sees Crystal Palace comfortably dispatch Newcastle

Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates his goal against Newcastle
Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates his goal against Newcastle
Crystal Palace continued their improvement under Oliver Glasner, winning a third consecutive Premier League for the first time since April 2023, following a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace came into the game on the back of consecutive Premier League wins,  and Glasner’s side got off to a positive start at Selhurst Park. Dominating the early possession, the hosts were in full control but without actually testing Martin Dubravka.

Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew both saw efforts saved as Newcastle struggled to impose themselves on proceedings.

The visitors did however, almost spring to life out of nowhere after Bruno Guimaraes played a ball over the top and Alexander Isak raced through on goal but before the Swedish striker could get his shot away, he was smothered by the onrushing Dean Henderson.

In the end, neither side was able to find the breakthrough in an underwhelming first half.

Match stats
Match stats

The Eagles have seen an improvement in their style of play since the arrival of Glasner and that was symbolised 10 minutes after the restart, following the opening goal.

Pressuring the Magpies inside their own half, the Palace players won the ball, Eberechi Eze fed the ball into Jean-Philippe Mateta who played a one-two with Ayew and then buried his finish into the bottom corner with a first-time finish for his seventh goal since the German manager took over the south London club.

After seeing his side falling behind following a poor 60 minutes, Eddie Howe turned to his bench, introducing Callum Wilson for his first appearance since February returning after injury.

The visitors did think that they had won a penalty in the final quarter-hour after Sean Longstaff looked to have been tripped by Will Hughes in the box but following a VAR review, the spot kick was ruled out for minimal contact.

The Eagles continued to keep control going into the final stages and netted a second in the 88th minute to confirm victory.

Will Hughes’ reverse ball into the box was steered home by the man-in-form, Mateta.

A first head-to-head victory in seven meetings lift Crystal Palace into 14th place.

Newcastle meanwhile, drop out of the UEFA Europa League places following defeat and Manchester United’s win against Sheffield United.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Premier League
