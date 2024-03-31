Mikel Arteta happy after neutralising Manchester City but left wanting more

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mikel Arteta happy after neutralising Manchester City but left wanting more
Mikel Arteta happy after neutralising Manchester City but left wanting more
Arteta was happy with his side's defensive display
Arteta was happy with his side's defensive display
AFP
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy his title-chasing team managed to stop Manchester City from scoring at the Etihad Stadium but was frustrated they did not convert chances to retake top spot in an enthralling Premier League race.

Sunday's 0-0 draw was the first time Pep Guardiola's men had failed to score at home in the league since October 2021 and followed eight wins over Arsenal at the Etihad since a May 2016 draw.

"Very tough match against a very demanding opponent," Arteta told reporters of the latest clash with his friend, fellow Spaniard and former boss Guardiola.

"We defended really well. We were really good ... The first time they haven’t scored at home in three years. The downside is that we had some big situations to score and didn’t make the most of it .. No way can you be fully happy."

Former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, in particular, had two great opportunities to score but sent the ball wide on both occasions against his former team, then narrowly failed to miss a delicious cross from Bukayo Saka.

"You want to win the game, you prepare to win it. If we don’t win it, make sure we draw it. You have to continue to make steps as a team and try to improve, and today we’ve done that," said Arteta, whose team lost 4-1 in the league at the Etihad last season but won this season's earlier encounter in London.

"They are the best team in the world in my opinion by far … and we have to catch up and try to be better than them."

Chasing City

The Arsenal boss said he had told his team to expect to be chasing the ball for long periods.

"I said to them - 'Are you ready to follow 30 passes? If yes, then you are ready to play Manchester City. If you are not ready for that, you cannot play against them.'"

With nine games remaining, Arsenal are second in the league on 65 points, one ahead of Manchester City but two behind leaders Liverpool who won earlier on Sunday.

"It generates belief and continues momentum. We are improving, we are competing better," Arteta said of Sunday's game, declining to be drawn on his side's title chances.

"We will try out best to continue what we are doing ... Today we were able to draw, and we still have to improve a lot."

Arteta embraces Guardiola
AFP

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard echoed his boss's reticence to speculate about the title. "So much can happen before the end of the season, we have to take it game-by-game," he said.

"We want all the three points obviously, and we tried our best to get the win, but we'll take the point and move on," he added. "We had to defend a lot, a bit more deep than we would have liked. It was a tight game and a tough one."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArteta MikelGuardiola PepManchester CityArsenal
Related Articles
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Pep Guardiola's Man City
Liverpool and Man City share spoils in Klopp and Guardiola's enthralling last dance
Frank Leboeuf slams Todd Boehly after Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat
Show more
Football
Struggling Everton announce £89.1m losses for 2022/23 season
Sensational Rodrygo guides Real Madrid to victory over Athletic Bilbao
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Updated
10-man PSG battle past Marseille to claim Le Classique bragging rights
Pep Guardiola says City still team to beat despite sitting third in Premier League
Fresh title twist as Manchester City held by Arsenal in well-fought stalemate
Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton as title race heats up
Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out for nine months after ACL rupture
Cole Palmer admits Chelsea were own worst enemies in disappointing Burnley draw
Most Read
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton as title race heats up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings