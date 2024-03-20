Newcastle defender Sven Botman ruled out for up to nine months

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Newcastle defender Sven Botman ruled out for up to nine months
Newcastle defender Sven Botman ruled out for up to nine months
Newcastle defender Botman ruled out for up to nine months
Newcastle defender Botman ruled out for up to nine months
AFP
Newcastle were dealt a huge blow on Wednesday as it was revealed defender Sven Botman could be sidelined for the rest of the year by an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City that ended Newcastle's hopes of silverware this season. Botman will also now miss the Netherlands' campaign at Euro 2024.

"Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City," Newcastle said in a statement.

"A scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL and he is expected to return within six to nine months.

"We wish you a full and speedy recovery, Sven."

Injuries to key players have been a major factor in a disappointing season for Newcastle.

Backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, they finished fourth in the Premier League last season to reach the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

But the Magpies crashed out of Europe in the group stage, sit 10th in the Premier League and have failed to end their wait for a first major trophy since 1969 in the domestic cups.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBotman SvenNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
I almost drove off the road when we drew Manchester City in FA Cup, says Newcastle's Howe
What next for the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules?
Palmer confident that success will come to Pochettino's Chelsea 'project'
Show more
Football
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Updated
Wales lucky to have Ramsey in reserve for Euro playoff, says captain Davies
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to miss Germany friendlies with muscle strain
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Leite and Sesko in demand as Napoli and Juventus mull big changes
PSG's Lee Kang-In apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up
Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Updated
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings