Newcastle's Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery, expected to be out until May
Newcastle's Joelinton in action
Newcastle's Joelinton in action
Reuters
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton (27) has undergone surgery on a thigh injury that will keep him out of action until May, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Brazil international picked up the injury earlier this month during Newcastle's FA Cup third-round win at Sunderland.

Joelinton has three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Eddie Howe's side in all competitions this season.

Injury problems continue to deepen at St James' Park with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson among the absentees.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueJoelintonAnderson ElliotBarnes HarveyWilson CallumMurphy JacobTargett MattWillock JoeNewcastle Utd
