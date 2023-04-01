Nicolas Pepe to leave Arsenal to join Turkish side Trabzonspor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nicolas Pepe to leave Arsenal to join Turkish side Trabzonspor
Nicolas Pepe to leave Arsenal to join Turkish side Trabzonspor
Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal
Profimedia
Arsenal and Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe (28) is set to leave the club to join Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He is thought to be in Istanbul to complete a medical ahead of signing a one-year deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He was filmed donning Trabzonspor's colours on the flight to Turkey while saying: "I came here to become a champion and achieve success."

Pepe has one year left on his current Arsenal deal and has not been included in any of manager Mikel Arteta's squads this season.

He spent all of the last campaign out on loan at French side Nice and Arsenal have since been looking at suitors for his signature over the summer.

It brings an end to a disappointing four-year spell in North London after he became Arsenal's record signing for £72 million in 2019.

Pepe scored 27 goals in 112 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Mentions
FootballArsenalPepe NicolasTrabzonsporPremier LeagueSuper Lig
Related Articles
Kai Havertz 'relaxed' over difficult start at Arsenal
Defender Eric Bailly joins Besiktas from Manchester United
Police investigate alleged assault on Roy Keane at Emirates Stadium
Show more
Football
Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Rubiales
Germany coach Flick promises new playing style and high intensity
Elliott files claim against Blue Skye in AC Milan sale dispute
Saudi spending in transfer window second only to Premier League
South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Updated
France fly towards Euro 2024 qualification with Ireland win
Spain coach has 'blind confidence' in Barca teen Yamal
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings