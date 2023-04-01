Kai Havertz 'relaxed' over difficult start at Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kai Havertz 'relaxed' over difficult start at Arsenal
Kai Havertz 'relaxed' over difficult start at Arsenal
Havertz has struggled since joining Arsenal
Havertz has struggled since joining Arsenal
AFP
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz (24) said on Thursday he was staying calm despite his "bumpy" start in north London following his big-money move from Chelsea.

Speaking on international duty at a press conference in Wolfsburg ahead of Germany's friendly with Japan on Saturday, Havertz told the media he was "clearly busy" trying to integrate with his new side.

"I think so far in my career I had phases here and there where things were a little bumpy - and of course I know that you (media) after four matchdays will just point out the negatives, and a lot of bad stuff will be written," he said.

"It's not the first time I've come to a new club and so I know that it can take a bit longer and so I am relaxed about it."

With no goals or assists in his first four Premier League games for Arsenal, Havertz has come under fire, prompting manager Mikel Arteta to defend him.

After withdrawing Havertz 56 minutes into Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Fulham in late August, Arteta said the forward had "already done really good things" but admitted the final touch was missing.

Havertz's heat map v Fulham
Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

"In a lot of situations, he should have scored a lot of goals already this season. That's the thing that is missing there," said Arteta.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, have three wins and a draw so far this season.

"It's only my second month there, so that's why I'm relatively relaxed," added Havertz.

Havertz, who scored the winner in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final, moved to Arsenal in the summer for a reported fee of 75 million euros.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHavertz KaiArsenal
Related Articles
Premier League clubs spend £2.36 billion in transfer window
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Arsenal happy with transfer business but window is 'unpredictable', says Arteta
Show more
Football
France fly towards Euro 2024 qualification with Ireland win
Ghana & Angola qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Spain coach has 'blind confidence' in Barca teen Yamal
Spanish women's league players confirm strike over pay issues
Musiala ruled out of Germany friendlies with back injury
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
Sammy Silvera eyes Socceroos chance against Mexico
Liverpool are in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
Unsettled Everton winger Demarai Gray joins Al Ettifaq
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings