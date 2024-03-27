Nottingham Forest fined for improper behaviour of coaching staff in Liverpool loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest fined for improper behaviour of coaching staff in Liverpool loss
Nottingham Forest fined for improper behaviour of coaching staff in Liverpool loss
Nottingham Forest fans react after the goal
Nottingham Forest fans react after the goal
Reuters
Nottingham Forest have been fined 75,000 pounds ($95,000) after failing to ensure proper behaviour from their players and staff during their Premier League game against Liverpool, the FA said on Wednesday.

The 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on March 2nd ended in chaos after the final whistle when referee Paul Tierney was surrounded by Forest's coaching team who were angered by his decision not to return the ball to the home side after a restart shortly before Liverpool's 99th-minute winning goal.

Coach Steven Reid (43), who was shown a red card, received a two-match touchline ban and was fined 5,000 pounds ($6,300) after he admitted in an FA hearing that his language towards the referee was abusive and insulting.

"The club admitted that it failed to ensure its players and technical area occupants did not behave in an improper way after the final whistle," the FA said in a statement.

"The Club is advised to take greater responsibility for the behaviour of its players."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueReid StevenNottinghamLiverpool
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Forest to contact refereeing association with owner 'quite upset' over Liverpool decision
Klopp dismisses Forest complaints after late Nunez match-winner for Liverpool
Show more
Football
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Updated
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal
Finidi George needs time to succeed as Nigeria coach, says ex-Real Madrid star Adepoju
Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury
Bayern forward Harry Kane to return to Spurs in pre-season friendly
Is Kenya coach Firat proving doubters wrong after Four-Nations success?
Huge blow for Nigeria and Nantes as Moses Simon ruled out for rest of the season
Most Read
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings