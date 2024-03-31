Pep Guardiola says City still team to beat despite sitting third in Premier League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola says City still team to beat despite sitting third in Premier League
Pep Guardiola says City still team to beat despite sitting third in Premier League
Arteta and Guardiola embrace
Arteta and Guardiola embrace
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his team are the ones to beat in the tightest Premier League race for years even though they remain third in the standings following a goalless draw with rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

City had scored in 47 consecutive league games at the Etihad Stadium before coming up against Arsenal's mighty defensive effort on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side held them scoreless at the Etihad for the first time in the league since they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in October 2021.

The draw allowed Liverpool to go top of the table on 67 points with nine games remaining, while Arsenal are second on 65, a point ahead of Guardiola's reigning champions.

When asked who is the current best side, Guardiola said: "Man City," then added: "Your reaction, you don't agree?"

"We would not be here. Semi-finals of FA Cup, quarter-finals of Champions League and fighting against Liverpool and Arsenal," the manager said.

Top of Premier League
Flashscore

Guardiola pointed to more parity in the league than in recent years, including last season when City pulled away from rivals Arsenal down the stretch to win by five points. Manchester United were a distant third with 75.

"When you see Liverpool play, I said we cannot (go) 10 points in front, when I see Arsenal play, we cannot (go) 16 points in front, they are really good," he said.

"Jurgen (Klopp) and Mikel with the teams are exceptional. But still we are there.

"So do we want to win? Yeah. We play to win? Yeah. We created more chances (on Sunday)? No. They created a lot? No. So it was a tight game, yes. It was a battle, yes," added the Spaniard, who had appointed Arteta as an assistant coach at City when he took charge in 2016.

"I'm satisfied. I said to the team 'Don't be sad guys.' I know my players and how they behave, and I give credit to Arsenal for the many good things they do."

City have so far only taken four points off top-five teams this season, compared to 16 last season.

"We prefer to win obviously," Guardiola said.

"(But) we take the point, nine games (remaining), we'll see what will happen. The only thing we can do is refresh mind, legs for Wednesday, Aston Villa."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CityArsenalLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool and Man City share spoils in Klopp and Guardiola's enthralling last dance
Frank Leboeuf slams Todd Boehly after Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat
Mikel Arteta happy after neutralising Manchester City but left wanting more
Show more
Football
Struggling Everton announce £89.1m losses for 2022/23 season
Sensational Rodrygo guides Real Madrid to victory over Athletic Bilbao
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Updated
10-man PSG battle past Marseille to claim Le Classique bragging rights
Fresh title twist as Manchester City held by Arsenal in well-fought stalemate
Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton as title race heats up
Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles ruled out for nine months after ACL rupture
Cole Palmer admits Chelsea were own worst enemies in disappointing Burnley draw
Most Read
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton as title race heats up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings