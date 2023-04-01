Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
Ben Chilwell will miss the London derby with a hamstring injury
Ben Chilwell will miss the London derby with a hamstring injury
Reuters
Chelsea returned to winning ways in the League Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, but the victory came at a cost with Ben Chilwell (26) forced off, and his hamstring injury will keep him out for the near future, manager Mauricio Pochettino (51) said on Friday.

"I think it is bad news, what the doctor told me is not a good thing. It looks a bad injury so we will assess in the next days and we will see the period he is going to be absent from the squad," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Chelsea's visit to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Monday.

"We are really sad about the news about Ben. The time(scale) is difficult to say now. The doctor will tell us and the club will communicate."

The Argentine manager is more optimistic regarding some other injury concerns. Carney Chukwuemeka (19) has not played since August 20th with a knee injury, but returned to training this week.

"I hope that maybe Carney, and of course Noni (Madueke) also, after his issue when he came back from the national team, he's getting ready.

"I hope that these two players will maybe be available for selection on Monday."

Chelsea, with just one league win from six games, have also failed to score in their last three Premier League games, with just five league goals so far this season.

Nicolas Jackson (22) scored the only goal of the game against Brighton, but the player, who also scored Chelsea's last league goal back in August, is unavailable for the trip to Fulham because of suspension.

The Argentine manager will need to plan for the next game without Jackson, as he looks to find a solution to his side's lack of goals.

"We have a few options, to play with a striker and without a striker. We need to assess the whole squad after the game, things appear after 48 hours and we need to see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday," he said.

"The most important thing is to adapt, the squad needs to find a way to perform, that is the most important."

Chelsea are in 14th place in the table with five points, with Fulham three points ahead in 11th.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaFulhamChilwell BenPochettino MauricioChukwuemeka CarneyJackson NicolasMadueke Noni
Related Articles
New-look Chelsea desperate to stop the rot as pivotal Premier League season looms
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Show more
Football
Postecoglou looking forward to 'great test' against in-form Liverpool
AC Milan on top but boss Piolo believes Juventus Scudetto favourites
Stones to miss Wolves match but could return next week, says Guardiola
New Spurs Women boss aligned with Postecoglou on club identity
Man United's Lisandro Martinez out for extended period with foot injury
Updated
Hack the Weekend: Birmingham, Cosenza and Gothenburg primed to pull off upsets
OGC Nice's Alexis Beka Beka in safety after suicide threat
Spurs will be a 'really tough test,' says Liverpool boss Klopp
Man Utd announce that Antony is returning to training and available for selection again
Updated
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings