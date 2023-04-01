Premier League club Wolves appoint O'Neil as new manager after Lopetegui exit

Premier League club Wolves appoint O'Neil as new manager after Lopetegui exit
Gary O'Neil reacts while on the sidelines as Bournemouth manager
Gary O'Neil reacts while on the sidelines as Bournemouth manager
Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed former Bournemouth coach Gary O'Neil (40) as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after Julen Lopetegui (56) abruptly left the role.

Spanish manager Lopetegui left Wolves after less than a year in charge following differences of opinion, three days before the start of the new season.

O'Neil who initially took over at Bournemouth as a caretaker manager in August last year before being handed the job full-time in November, helped the south-coast club secure their top-flight status but he was sacked in June.

Julen Lopetegui agreed to leave Wolves on August 8th
Reuters

"At 40 years of age, O'Neil becomes the Wolves' youngest manager this millennium and is the first permanent British coach to lead the club in six years, bringing Premier League experience after playing and managing at this level," Wolves said in a statement.

O'Neil's first game in charge of Wolves will be away to Manchester United on Monday in their first Premier League game of the season.

