Premier League Player of the Week: Olise excels in Palace victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Olise excels in Palace victory
Premier League Player of the Week: Olise excels in Palace victory
Olise runs with the ball
Olise runs with the ball
Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia
The first Premier League Player of the Week for 2024 has been decided, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (22) picking up the highest rating of any player over the last week.

The Frenchman turned in a stunning performance in Palace's 3-1 win against Brentford, earning a 9.3 player rating.

Olise scored twice for the Eagles in a superb offensive display, also providing two key passes and completing five of his six attempted dribbles.

His second goal particularly stood out, receiving the ball on the edge of the area and darting into the box before slotting an effort in the bottom corner.

Olise v Brentford
Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia

Palace next find themselves in FA Cup action, hosting Everton on Thursday evening.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueOlise MichaelCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Premier League Team of the Week: Salah and Foden take centre stage
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Can Mudryk become a worldbeater? How Poch, Chilwell and Chelsea can make it happen
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Olise on Manchester United's radar, Dragusin in talks with Spurs
Updated
Algerian international Youcef Atal convicted over Gaza post
Wilfred Ndidi out of Nigeria side for Cup of Nations through injury
Five talking points from the first half of the Premier League season
Japan's Tomiyasu says Asian Cup scheduling 'not good' for players
Ancelotti keen to remain at Real Madrid beyond 2026
Pepelu fires Valencia to win over Villarreal and into LaLiga's top half
West Ham hold off Brighton to share spoils in Premier League stalemate
Most Read
Who is teenage prodigy Luke Littler? He started hitting targets in a nappy
Transfer News LIVE: Olise on Manchester United's radar, Dragusin in talks with Spurs
Sixteen-year-old Littler crushes Cross to reach PDC World Championship final
Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings