Premier League Player of the Week: Olise excels in Palace victory

The first Premier League Player of the Week for 2024 has been decided, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (22) picking up the highest rating of any player over the last week.

The Frenchman turned in a stunning performance in Palace's 3-1 win against Brentford, earning a 9.3 player rating.

Olise scored twice for the Eagles in a superb offensive display, also providing two key passes and completing five of his six attempted dribbles.

His second goal particularly stood out, receiving the ball on the edge of the area and darting into the box before slotting an effort in the bottom corner.

Olise v Brentford Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia

Palace next find themselves in FA Cup action, hosting Everton on Thursday evening.