Can Mudryk become a worldbeater? How Poch, Chilwell and Chelsea can make it happen

Just as we wrote almost a year ago, Mykhailo Mudryk isn't a £100m player. Indeed, 12 months on and you'd question a valuation at half his original price. With less than 30 league games as a Shakhtar Donetsk player. Palmed off in previous seasons on-loan. There was nothing on Mudryk's CV to demand such a fee.

Yet Chelsea, with barely a hint of competition, paid it - which was no fault of the player. At 22 and with just 18 months as a senior player with Shahktar, Mudryk found himself in London and carrying the moniker of a record signing. It was incredible business for Shakhtar, but Darijo Srna, their charismatic sporting director, did his former player no favours playing Chelsea like a fiddle - as he did.

As we say, this was no fault of Mudryk. But there was a burden of expectation to carry. And there was little support or explanation - at least publicly - from those who had made the decision to bring him in. Chelsea had bought a project. A very expensive project. But that's essentially what Mudryk was. Raw. Explosive. With no little skill. The Ukrainian had all the attributes needed to make it in the Premier League. But he was far, far from the required - let alone finished - article.

So it was predictable. Expected. Mudryk has struggled. For form. For confidence. Even for in-match understanding. He fell short last season. Though you can argue with a team and club in such flux, such struggles were always going to happen.

Mykhailo Mudryk's key Premier League stats this season

But cycle forward to today and we're seeing it. We're seeing why Chelsea pushed the boat as they did back in January. Again, that's not to justify the fee paid, but there's a player in there. A real talent. Indeed, a potential worldbeater. He's still raw. He's still green. But Mudryk is making a difference in games. It's in flashes, but he's shown he can live in this company.

Just before Christmas his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, offered a good summation of where Mudryk was in terms of his development: "He's still young and he is going to improve, because he has the quality. He's a player that in his evolution is doing really well and we are so happy.

"For sure with time he's going to be a very important player. He's already an important player but he's going to improve a lot because the potential is massive."

That's what we're all seeing now. He can be decisive. But he can also be much more. And given the player of last season compared to these past few weeks, the progress is clear.

Against Crystal Palace, Mudryk was impressive. He didn't dominate. But he made the difference. Of course, he struck a second goal in three games. But there was much more to the performance than getting on the scoresheet. Drifting in from the left, bouncing off a wall pass, Mudryk carved out a superb early chance for Ian Maatsen. That drop of the shoulder.

That jink and stepover. All at full throttle. Where once he'd only bring them out for the national team, we're now seeing Mudryk - with his belief returning - do this more and more in a Blues shirt.

And part of that rediscovered confidence has stemmed from Mudryk feeling more a part of the Premier League community. This column tapping multiple current Prem players and coaches about Mudryk's supportive social media post to Kieran Trippier after the Carabao Cup shootout win against Newcastle.

To a man, they were impressed by the winger's message to his fellow pro. These things matter to those inside the game. With just that gesture, the reputation of Mudryk was established. And then reinforced by Pochettino days later.

"He's a fantastic guy and he's such a nice person," said the Argentine. "He's very authentic and genuine. One thing I can tell you, he's very honest and very trustworthy and a very genuine and spontaneous guy. I trust in him as a person, of course."

And it must be said, Mudryk is learning, developing, still under duress. Played in his favoured role on the left of midfield, he's had to cope with both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella breaking down behind him this season. For this column, the sooner Chilwell is fit and playing consistently, the more rapid the progress we'll see from Mudryk. Indeed, we'd argue the Ukrainian's success will be tied to the England left-back's fitness and the leadership he'll offer.

"With Mischa I just see endless bags of potential that hasn't been fulfilled yet," Chilwell stated in preseason. "I've told him that, I'm not just saying that. I've told him he hasn't fulfilled that yet for one reason or another.

"We all see how good he is and he just needs to keep up what he's been doing."

Like his manager and teammates, more and more of us are seeing the "potential" of Mykhailo Mudryk. It's still fits and starts. But it's coming. Chelsea might actually have a potential worldbeater on their hands.