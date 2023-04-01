Premier League Team of the Week: Trippier, Christie and Odegaard shine

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed as the build-up to a busy festive period continues which means it's time again for Flashscore's Team of the Week.

The side is selected using our player ratings system - let's take a look at this weekend's best performers!

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Robert Sanchez, 7.6 (Chelsea)

There wasn't a great selection of goalkeeping performances, but Chelsea's Robert Sanchez earned the highest rating over the weekend.

The Spaniard made seven saves against his former club as the Blues continued their resurgence in form, securing a 3-2 victory.

Defence

Kieran Trippier, 9.2 (Newcastle)

No surprises at right back again as Kieran Trippier makes our Team of the Week for the fourth time this season.

He made the assist for Anthony Gordon's strike in Newcastle's 1-0 win against Manchester United - securing himself a 9.2 rating in the process.

Not only was it the best performance of any defender over the weekend, but it was the highest rating in the entire league - meaning Trippier is also our Player of the Week, for the second time this season!

Trippier against Manchester United Marek Kratochvil/AFP

James Tarkowski, 7.9 (Everton)

The second of three former Burnley defenders to make our Team of the Week, James Tarkowski was the top performer in Everton's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

It would have been easy for the Toffees to hit a downward spiral following their 10-point deduction, but they bounced back well to secure their fifth league win of the season.

A lot of the victory came down to the rock-solid Tarkowski, who won 10 total duels, made nine clearances as well as one tackle and one interception.

Ben Mee, 8.2 (Brentford)

Completing a trio of ex-Burnley defenders, Ben Mee excelled in Brentford's 3-1 win at home to Luton.

The centre back netted Brentford's second goal - heading in from a corner via a deflection.

Mee also made two clearances, two blocks, one interception and won five duels as the Bees got back to winning ways and moved to 11th in the table.

Antonee Robinson, 8.3 (Fulham)

Despite being on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool, Fulham's Antonee Robinson put in a highly impressive performance at left back.

The American was impressive at both ends of the pitch, grabbing an assist for Harry Wilson's goal while also making four clearances, 13 interceptions as well as four tackles.

Midfield

Ryan Christie, 8.9 (Bournemouth)

Ryan Christie was at his creative best during Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The midfielder made three key passes, one assist, played seven accurate long balls and completed all four of his attempted dribbles - ensuring the Cherries had enough in attack to take something away from a difficult game.

Christie has been a regular starter for Bournemouth this season and is now reaping the rewards as the south coast club find themselves three games unbeaten in the league.

Martin Odegaard, 8.7 (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard was back to his best in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolves, netting the Gunners' second goal of the match.

On top of the goal, he created three big chances and completed six key passes, while maintaining an 89% pass accuracy throughout the match.

The Norwegian has struggled to have as much of an impact at times this season but was excellent for Arsenal at the weekend.

Odegaard against Wolves Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Enzo Fernandez, 8.3 (Chelsea)

The 10-men of Chelsea needed three goals to ensure they came away victorious against Brighton and key midfielder Enzo Fernandez popped up with two important strikes.

The Argentine first nodded in from Benoit Badiashile's clever pass, before slotting a second-half penalty past Jason Steele.

Fernandez was excellent for the Blues and adding goals to his game will help to propel them back up the table.

Mohammed Kudus, 8.6 (West Ham)

Mohammed Kudus continued his excellent start to life as a West Ham player, opening the scoring in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Ghanaian netted his sixth in all competitions this season while also completing six dribbles and one key pass - proving how valuable he can be to the Hammers' attack.

Attack

Bukayo Saka, 8.5 (Arsenal)

The second Arsenal player to make our Team of the Week, Bukayo Saka was equally as influential as Odegaard in the Gunners' victory against Wolves.

Saka opened the scoring with a neat finish past Jose Sa early in the first half, before going on to have another two shots and make four key passes.

The winger has received some harsh criticism in recent weeks but silenced any doubters with another top performance.

Zeki Amdouni, 8.5 (Burnley)

Burnley secured their first home win of the season in some style, thrashing relegation rivals Sheffield United 5-0.

Zeki Amdouni netted one himself and provided an assist as the Clarets capitalised on Oli McBurnie's red card to claim a vital three points.