Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti rejects Leicester

Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti (34) is not leaving the club this summer despite reported interest from Leicester.

Davide, who is the son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was wanted by Leicester City, who lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea after promotion from the Premier League.

Per Relevo, he has turned down the approach and is focused on his career at Real.

Davide does have experience in the Premier League, having worked with his father at Everton.

The two were also part of the coaching group at Napoli, with the 34-year-old primed for a career as a head coach one day.