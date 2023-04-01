Struggling Newcastle hope to have key players back in bid to end losing run, says Howe

Newcastle have slid down to 10th in the Premier League
Reuters
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hopes to have several key players back in the squad including attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron (29) as they look to end a four-match losing streak in the Premier League when they visit Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Paraguay international, who has started 18 league games this season, has not played for two weeks due to illness.

However, central defender Jamaal Lascelles may miss the game due to a calf injury, Howe told reporters on Monday.

"We hope Miggy (Almiron) will be with us. Jamaal, I’m not so sure about. It's not a serious injury but I think it might be enough to keep him out of this game, it will be close," Howe said.

Newcastle's recent form is troubling
Flashscore

Newcastle have been without a number of regulars through injury in a run of six defeats over their last seven league games but Howe hopes some will return in the coming weeks.

"Harvey (Barnes) is getting closer. He's probably the closest, along with Callum (Wilson).

"Then you go a little bit further back to Joe (Willock) and a bit further again to Elliot (Anderson)," Howe said.

Newcastle thrashed Villa 5-1 at St James' Park in August but have been unable to maintain any momentum and are in 10th place with 29 points, while Villa are fourth, 14 points above them.

Newcastle in the standings
Flashscore

Follow the midweek action in the Premier League on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdWilson CallumLascelles JamaalAston VillaAlmiron MiguelElliott HarveyBarnes HarveyAnderson ElliotWillock Joe
