Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far

Over £1 billion was spent by English clubs in the summer, but was it money well-spent? Flashscore takes a look at 10 of the best Premier League signings during the 2023 summer transfer window.

It's important to note that some players who arrived in the summer haven't had a chance to impress - for example Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku - while some players have been injured and others will take time to adapt to a new league and might not be at the required level to make our list just yet.

Kicking off with probably the signing for the season so far, James Maddison has been a huge factor in Spurs' rise up the Premier League table after arriving from Leicester City.

The midfielder has been one of the league's most creative players with five assists (behind only Pedro Neto and Kieran Trippier) and has also scored three times.

His influence at the top end of the pitch has completely changed Spurs' attack and allowed fellow stars like Heung-min Son to flourish - leaving the Londoners fourth in the table and just two points from first.

A serious ankle injury suffered against Chelsea could have detrimental effects on Spurs' season, highlighting how important he already is to the team.

Maddison in the Premier League this season Flashscore

Micky van de Ven - Tottenham Hotspur

Another Spurs player who has been a major success since arriving in the summer is defender Micky van de Ven, having a largely similar impact in defence to that of Maddison in attack.

His arrival from Wolfsburg went slightly under the radar during the summer, with Van de Ven somewhat of an unknown quantity, but he has proved to be a clever addition in north London.

The 22-year-old possesses immense levels of pace and enables manager Ange Postecoglou to set his side up with a high defensive line, which has been key to their superb performances so far.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, Van de Ven was another injury casualty during their loss to Chelsea and he won't be seen again until 2024 - leaving a large hole in their back line when the Premier League resumes.

Over to the other side of north London, and Declan Rice's £105 million move from West Ham to Arsenal.

The Gunners bought Rice in to give them further options and strength in their midfield and he has done just that - excelling in almost every game he has played so far this season and proving himself as one of the best in the division in his position.

The Englishman has been particularly impressive during the big occasions - netting the winner in a 3-1 victory against Manchester United and putting in a superb performance in a tight 1-0 win against champions Manchester City.

Despite losing their captain Rice, the money West Ham gained from that transfer allowed them to bring in James Ward-Prowse for £30m.

He was the shining light in a poor Southampton side last season and has continued his strong form since arriving at the London Stadium.

The midfielder has set up five goals and remains imperious from set-piece situations, helping to add a whole new dynamic to West Ham's attack both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Moving away from midfield and into the attacking areas, Moussa Diaby made quite the surprising switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Aston Villa in the summer.

Theex-PSG forward arrived with big expectations and has so far delivered, scoring three and assisting three in the Premier League.

His devastating partnership with Ollie Watkins has been one of the main contributors to Villa's impressive start, seeing them to fifth in the league and just three points off of first place.

Special mention to Pau Torres, who has been great in defence.

Watkins (L) and Diaby are one of the Premier League's best double acts AFP

It looked certain that Cole Palmer would break into Manchester City's side following the departure of Riyad Mahrez, but a shock bid materialised late in the window that saw him make a switch to Chelsea.

It would have been easy for the youngster to get caught up in the mess that was Chelsea's summer spending, but he quickly nailed down a starting spot and hasn't looked back since.

The 21-year-old offers a creative spark like few others in the squad and has established himself as one of their best players, even taking away penalty duties from a seasoned professional Raheem Sterling and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

His superb performances since joining the Blues have earned him a first senior England call-up.

Palmer in the Premier League this season Flashscore

Much was made of the issues regarding Liverpool's midfield over the summer and while some questions still remain, they have so far managed to push through and find themselves second in the division.

The Reds saw no fewer than six midfielders depart over the summer, but Dominik Szoboszlai's arrival has proved to be big upgrade.

He has started every league game so far and continues to develop into an excellent player with excellent ball-striking ability, adding a new layer to Liverpool's attacks that they didn't previously have.

Jeremy Doku - Manchester City

Manchester City opted to bring in Jeremy Doku over the summer, with the young Belgian arriving from French club Rennes.

Usually it takes some time for a new signing to bed into a Pep Guardiola team - as seen with Jack Grealish - but Doku has taken no time at all to get used to the pace of the Premier League and even usurp Grealish in the pecking order on the left.

His direct, tenacious dribbling brings a new level of excitement to City's attack and can often be devastating, as shown with a goal and four assists in the 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth.

With his best moments still ahead of him, Doku's strong form since arriving seems to be just the beginning.

Moving away from some of the clubs around the top six, Nottingham Forest signed former Chelsea defender Ola Aina on a free transfer from Torino.

The Nigerian international has been excellent since returning to England and as a result has nailed down a starting berth in Forest's huge squad.

A goal and assist in his last two games has certainly added to the excitement surrounding him, but Aina has been a reliable performer since his introduction into the side - and he didn't cost anything in transfer fees.

Guglielmo Vicario - Tottenham Hotspur

The fact three Spurs players have been included is testament to their mammoth turnaround under Postecoglou, with money clearly being very well spent during the summer.

Guglielmo Vicario arrived for £16.6m from Italian club Empoli and has naturally replaced Hugo Lloris, looking like a major upgrade on the World Cup winner.

His heroics between the sticks during Spurs' recent loss to Chelsea will last long in the memory, but in truth he has been putting in those sort of performances all season.

Special mention to his Italian counterpart Destiny Udogie who has been equally brilliant - but he was signed in 2022 and sent out on loan so doesn't qualify for this list.