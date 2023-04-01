Spurs' Richarlison to return in 'coming weeks' after groin surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Spurs' Richarlison to return in 'coming weeks' after groin surgery
Spurs' Richarlison to return in 'coming weeks' after groin surgery
Richarlison said on Monday that he had struggled with health problems the past eight months
Richarlison said on Monday that he had struggled with health problems the past eight months
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has undergone groin surgery that will rule him out of action for a few weeks, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Richarlison said on Monday that he had struggled with health problems the past eight months and decided to go under the knife.

"The Brazil international will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, before returning to training in the coming weeks," Spurs said in a statement.

The forward has made seven league starts this season, scoring one goal and making three assists. He joins a long injury list at Spurs which includes Ivan Perisic, James Maddison, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Manor Solomon.

Spurs are second in the standings, a point behind Manchester City, and next play away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamRicharlisonvan de Ven MickyDavies BenMaddison JamesManchester CityPerisic IvanSolomon ManorWolves
Related Articles
Manor Solomon out with significant injury as Spurs face Luton Town
Tottenham face test of top-four ambitions at Wolves after midweek mayhem
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Show more
Football
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers after peace talks
Updated
Gareth Southgate says VAR checks left him bored in Spurs vs Chelsea thriller
Burnley's Lyle Foster sidelined indefinitely over mental health concern
OPINION: Arteta's VAR rant is a perfectly engineered distraction for a stumbling Arsenal
No James or Sterling but Henderson included in latest England squad
Israel women's Nations League home games moved to Armenia and Hungary
Rome derby sees Lazio and Roma battle to regain lost ground in Serie A
Eberechi Eze set to sign new Crystal Palace contract until 2027
Most Read
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Priske and Clement leave clash in Prague with more questions than answers
Union Berlin finally snap 12-game losing streak after nervy Napoli draw
Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts as Sevilla swept aside

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings