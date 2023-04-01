West Ham complete signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham complete signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City
West Ham complete signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City
Phillips is heading to London
Phillips is heading to London
Profimedia
West Ham have completed the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips (28) until the end of the season.

The midfielder started his career at Leeds United, where he played in both the Championship and Premier League before breaking into the England squad and securing a move to Manchester City.

Capped 31 times by England, Phillips started every game as the Three Lions reached the final of UEFA Euro 2020 and appeared at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

His time at City didn't quite go to plan, but Phillips is set for a fresh start in London with a West Ham side chasing European football.

Speaking after his arrival, the former Leeds player said: “I’m really pleased to be here.

“There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.

“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the Club and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

The midfielder joins the Hammers and is ready to slot straight into their side, with a potential debut coming against Bournemouth on Thursday, February 1st.

Mentions
FootballPhillips KalvinWest HamManchester CityPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
West Ham agree loan for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
From Maddison to Doku: The top Premier League signings of the season so far
Show more
Football
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season
Updated
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run
Ivory Coast bid to 'loan' Herve Renard for rest of AFCON reportedly turned down
AFCON 2023: Kudus and Hakimi top best XI after chaotic group stages
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Bayern pushing to sign Boey
Updated
Pep Guardiola aims jibe at rivals Manchester United over Omar Berrada switch
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou unbothered by Joe Lewis insider trading scandal
Thomas Tuchel's injury-ravaged Bayern wary of slip-up against Augsburg
Most Read
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Bayern pushing to sign Boey
Tennis legends Evert and Navratilova decry Saudi Arabia's bid to host WTA Finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings