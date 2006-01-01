What not to miss ahead of the Premier League's opening weekend

The 2024/25 Premier League season is fast approaching with the opening weekend of action set to get underway - catch up on our best preview content ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United and Fulham get the new Premier League season underway at 21:00 CET on Friday, August 16th.

The weekend represents a fresh start for all 20 clubs in England's top flight and raises some big talking points for sides at either end of the table.

Manchester City and Arsenal are expected to battle for the title once more while Ipswich's long-awaited return is set to be met with plenty of questions.

Premier League fixtures Flashscore

The opening weekend will throw up some tasty encounters between clubs looking to set their stall out for the year ahead, in what is surely set to be a sensational season.

After a summer of transfers, there are several new faces to keep an eye on over the coming months, including the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Matthijs de Ligt.

Others have moved between teams in the division as well - how will Dominic Solanke fare on his return to a 'big six' side?

Flashscore will - as always - be covering every kick of the coming season by looking at the biggest topics, transfers and favourites.

We'll also provide a better look at individual performances with our player ratings system.

All 10 opening day fixtures look to be entertaining ones, but Flashscore have picked out three of the best clashes to take a closer look at.

Lastly, if Fantasy Premier League is up your street, we'll have weekly features looking at the best options ahead of each round of fixtures.

Follow the Premier League here with Flashscore.