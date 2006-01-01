Advertisement
What not to miss ahead of the Premier League's opening weekend

The 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway this weekend
The 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway this weekendAFP
The 2024/25 Premier League season is fast approaching with the opening weekend of action set to get underway - catch up on our best preview content ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United and Fulham get the new Premier League season underway at 21:00 CET on Friday, August 16th.

The weekend represents a fresh start for all 20 clubs in England's top flight and raises some big talking points for sides at either end of the table.

Manchester City and Arsenal are expected to battle for the title once more while Ipswich's long-awaited return is set to be met with plenty of questions.

Five of the biggest talking points ahead of the new campaign

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixturesFlashscore

The opening weekend will throw up some tasty encounters between clubs looking to set their stall out for the year ahead, in what is surely set to be a sensational season.

Premier League predictions and odds 

After a summer of transfers, there are several new faces to keep an eye on over the coming months, including the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Matthijs de Ligt.

Others have moved between teams in the division as well - how will Dominic Solanke fare on his return to a 'big six' side?

Five new signings to watch ahead of the new season

Flashscore will - as always - be covering every kick of the coming season by looking at the biggest topics, transfers and favourites. 

We'll also provide a better look at individual performances with our player ratings system.

The Premier League returns: Follow every kick with Flashscore

All 10 opening day fixtures look to be entertaining ones, but Flashscore have picked out three of the best clashes to take a closer look at.

Must-watch Premier League games on opening weekend

Lastly, if Fantasy Premier League is up your street, we'll have weekly features looking at the best options ahead of each round of fixtures.

Who are the best FPL gems for Gameweek One?

Who are the must-have players ahead of the start of the season?

Follow the Premier League here with Flashscore.

Premier League
