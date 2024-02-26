Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

Leaders Al Hilal set the record for consecutive victories in the Saudi Pro League with a 2-0 win over hosts Al Ettifaq on Monday.

The Saudi giants are seven points clear at the top of the standings with 59 points from 21 matches, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, who beat Al Shabab 3-2 on Sunday.

Coach Jorge Jesus' team have achieved 14 consecutive victories in the league, ending Al Nassr's previous record of winning 13 matches from November 2013 until February 2014.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Al Hilal the lead in the 40th minute with a header after a corner. Salem Al Dawsari added the second goal from close range in first half added time.

Al Hilal's evening would have been perfect, but top scorer Alexander Mitrovic received a yellow card and will miss the next match, against defending champions Al Ittihad, due to cards accumulated.